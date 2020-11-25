Mr. JWW Gets to Drive the 420 Horsepower Volvo P1800 Cyan Restomod

Cyan Racing has been teasing the world with their Volvo P1800 Restomod beauty for a few months now, and it's fantastic to finally see the car in action. We did expect it to be impressive, with some 400 horsepower on tap and with a weight of less than 2200 lbs (998 kg), and it looks like famous Youtuber and car collector Mr. JWW himself is impressed as well.
The world of restomodding seems to have really taken off in the past few years. People have been drooling over Porsches built by Singer for quite some time now, and it comes as a pleasant surprise to see a Volvo following down the same lines.
After all, as much as you love older cars, the harsh reality of the old technology they're using does tend to hit hard sometimes. So really, keeping the classic look and shape while adding a touch of new technology, all while steering away from those pesky driver aids, sounds like a good combo indeed.
Mr. JWW here is one of those automotive Youtubers with good taste, with some decent experience when it comes to nice cars and driving them as well, so watching him behind the wheel of this P1800 just makes the whole experience a bit better.
As he also owns a Ferrari F12 TDF among other cars, it's nice to see his reaction enjoying the raw driving experience and see him smile during almost every single turbo flutter down the road.
Alas, with the estimated price of the P1800 Restomod set at around $500,000, this car will not be available to anyone looking to get a slice of Volvo heaven. While you won't have the same grunt and feeling with the standard version of the car, you can still go out and get one for anything in between $20,000 to $120,000, and then proceed to have your way it as you see fit.
