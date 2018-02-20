MQB-Based Audi Q3 Will Be Built in 2018 by Factory in Hungary

Audi Hungary, the same factory responsible for making the A3 and TT, just celebrated its 25th anniversary. As such, it's ready to take on more responsibilities, namely production of the all-new Q3 crossover SUV, developed on top of the MQB platform.
To be honest, we already knew this was happening in 2018. Because Audi, and indeed the whole VW Group, is focusing on EVs, production is being shuffled around. The e-tron quattro takes the place of the A1 in Belgium, which replaces the Q3 in Martorell, Spain. Making the new Q3 alongside the TT and A3 is going to be more comfortable now that all three will be based on the MQB platform.
Also, this change creates an unusual situation, where Audi and Mercedes's rival crossovers are exported from the same country all over the world.
In preparation for the new model, Gyor has added a new 80,000 square meter body shop with 700 robots. 12,000 new employees joined the company as well. They are even preparing for production of electric engines, suggesting the Q3 will have such a thing.
“The new model distribution will enhance our production efficiency and strengthen all of the sites involved,” stated Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. “It will allow us to utilize further synergies within the Volkswagen Group and to bundle key competencies.
Migrating from the old PQ35 to the MQB platform will give the Q3 access to a load of new features and technologies, including the mild hybrid 1.5-liter engine, a plug-in hybrid system and the latest in connectivity.
We should also see a car that's lighter by around 50 kilos and stiffer too. The engine range will vary from approximately 115 HP
to as much as 400 HP, while interior space will be substantially increased.
According to our latest info, the Q3 will be joined by the SQ2
and A1 this year. All of them are hotly anticipated by Audi fans.