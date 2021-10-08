Mowabusa Claims Title of the Fastest Lawnmower in the World With 143 MPH

More on this:

1 Red Bull Put Dario Costa Into a Plane Flying Through Tunnels, Set 5 World Records

2 Will Smith Takes a Dive in World’s Deepest Pool, Complete With Sunken City

3 Blast From the Past: World’s Biggest Demolition Derby Crowned a Toyota as Winner

4 Blast From the Past: 41 People Crammed Into a Toyota RAV4 for a World Record

5 The Longest Driven Journey Is in a 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser, a Wanderlust Dream