Move Over, Everyone, It's Time for the Heavy 2025 BMW M5 To Tackle Goodwood's Hillclimb

All jokes aside, the new generation BMW M5 may have struggled with its own weight at one point between the haystacks, but it also looked very agile and quite fun to drive.
The business super sedan celebrated its dynamic debut last week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by tackling the famous Hillclimb, and we can see the short run on video at the bottom of this story. But don't scroll down yet, as we still have to remind you about the car's specs.
For one, it weighs 5,390 lbs, which comes out to 2,445 kilograms. That is significantly more than the old M5, which weighs 4,345 lbs (1,971 kg). But why is it so heavy? Because it is a plug-in hybrid, and the addition of an electric motor and small battery pack has left its mark on its weight to the point where it is also slower than its predecessor.
You see, the old M5 took 3.1 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph), aided by its non-electrified 4.4L twin-turbo V8 making 617 hp (625 ps/460 kW). The M5 CS was even quicker, like two-tenths of a second quicker, and it had 626 hp (635 ps/467 kW) on tap. As for the all-new BMW M5, it can deal with the sprint in a disappointing (compared to its predecessors) 3.4 seconds.
We've certainly seen far uglier modern-day Bimmers than the new M5 (ahem, the XM!), and we've also seen some very beautiful ones (M8). Nevertheless, the brand's new executive super sedan could've done better in this department. After all, its predecessor, the F90, has aged very well, and so have the older F10, E60, and E39. The same goes for the even older E34 and the E28 of the '80s.
Now, we're not here to bash the new generation BMW M5, as we’ve already done that shortly after the grand unveiling hosted last month, but to take a look at it in action as it tackled the Goodwood Hillclimb. The video that follows is a little over a minute long and shows it accelerating between the haystacks. Thus, if you are looking for a reason to take a short break, then this is it. So, enjoy!
For one, it weighs 5,390 lbs, which comes out to 2,445 kilograms. That is significantly more than the old M5, which weighs 4,345 lbs (1,971 kg). But why is it so heavy? Because it is a plug-in hybrid, and the addition of an electric motor and small battery pack has left its mark on its weight to the point where it is also slower than its predecessor.
You see, the old M5 took 3.1 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 kph), aided by its non-electrified 4.4L twin-turbo V8 making 617 hp (625 ps/460 kW). The M5 CS was even quicker, like two-tenths of a second quicker, and it had 626 hp (635 ps/467 kW) on tap. As for the all-new BMW M5, it can deal with the sprint in a disappointing (compared to its predecessors) 3.4 seconds.
Flat-out, it can do 190 miles per hour (306 kph) with the M Driver's Pack or 155 mph (250 kph) without it. Power-wise, it boasts 717 hp (727 ps/535 kW) combined and has a peak torque of 738 pound-foot (1,000 Nm). It uses a 4.4L V8 with twin turbocharging shared with the XM in a different state of tune, making 576 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 553 pound-foot (750 Nm). The electric motor contributes with its 194 hp (197 ps/145 kW) and 206 pound-feet (280 Nm).
We've certainly seen far uglier modern-day Bimmers than the new M5 (ahem, the XM!), and we've also seen some very beautiful ones (M8). Nevertheless, the brand's new executive super sedan could've done better in this department. After all, its predecessor, the F90, has aged very well, and so have the older F10, E60, and E39. The same goes for the even older E34 and the E28 of the '80s.
Now, we're not here to bash the new generation BMW M5, as we’ve already done that shortly after the grand unveiling hosted last month, but to take a look at it in action as it tackled the Goodwood Hillclimb. The video that follows is a little over a minute long and shows it accelerating between the haystacks. Thus, if you are looking for a reason to take a short break, then this is it. So, enjoy!