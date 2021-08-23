Movable Roots' Custom "Skoolie" Could Be Most Luxurious School Bus Conversion Ever

Movable Roots (MR) is a conversion team out of Nogales, Arizona, with a love and knack for building fully movable pre-fab homes with a kick. Mostly they specialize in custom mobile home projects that feature everything a homeowner cold want and need. However, combing their website, I ran across a wheeled home that doesn’t look at all like a home, well, not from the outside at least.
It’s been dubbed the Skoolie and is a custom school bus conversion for some unknown owner. Actually, it’s even possible that Movable created this project just to be able to highlight the level and applicability of their skills.
As it stands, the Skoolie comes in with 18 feet (5.5 meters) of convertible space, much smaller than other builds from this team, but in that space, materials like wood, leather, glass, and semiprecious metals seem to blend as beautifully as they do on luxury yachts.
Best part of the entire experience of getting inside this home on wheels is the fact that entry is still made via the classic school bus doors, although the systems has seen a slight modification as they no longer open via a long rod-arm controlled by the driver.
its final form in the shape of well-defined features and living spaces. For example, behind the driver’s seat, the dinette is easily accessed and doesn’t mix with any of the other spaces nearby. The kitchen follows the same rules, the space is well-defined and well-stocked. Here, would-be owners have access to full-sized Furrion appliances, large worktops, slide-out counters and endless storage space.
Moving on to the rear of the bus, you’ll pass a large bathroom with tile flooring that looks better than the bathroom currently available in my home. A shower, seperate the composting toilet and sink area, is also part of this gig.
At the very rear of the Skoolie, a massive modular bedroom can be accessed and used only when needed. When owners are hosting a get-together, the bedroom can be used as a large lounge area with room for quite the number of guests. Once the party’s over, prepare the space and get ready to sleep on a queen mattress. Plenty of under bed storage is also available.
but at the rear of the Skoolie, attached to the outside, a large, elevated platform acts like the patio of your home and has room for two, maybe even four chairs. You could even use this space as an outdoor grilling platform. Quite yacht-ish to say the least.
The exterior of the bus has seen its own customization too. The green and white paint job seems to blend beautifully against any sort of geographical background this fella could be driving though. Imagine it in the middle of the desert. Yes, it fits. How about in the middle of a city? Yup. Wilderness? You betcha. Oh, and this exterior is equipped with all the inlets and outlets you need to be off grid capable.
I have just one question for you, knowing that conversion projects like this can cost an insanely unknown amount of cash, how much money would YOU pay to own a creation like this one? I would personally dish out up to $500,000.
