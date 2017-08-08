autoevolution

Mountune 400 HP Upgrade Turns Ford Focus RS From Hot To Uber Hatch

8 Aug 2017, 10:08 UTC ·
by
In the era of more boost and ever-more horsepower for hot hatchbacks, the Ford Focus RS trails behind big daddy Mercedes-AMG A45. Not anymore, though, because Mountune has a serious power upgrade kit in store for the RS.
Née M400, the package is priced at £3,495 and features plenty of go-faster bits and bobs. It all starts with the obligatory high-flow induction system, joined by an uprated turbo recirculation valve, high-flow hard pipe, an alloy intercooler, 3-inch downpipe with 200-cell catalyst, as well as 3-inch V3 cat-back exhaust.

Add an mTune handset with M400 calibration and two Mountune badges, and that’s about it in terms of package contents. The finer details of the Focus RS M400 also include three user-interchangeable calibrations for the ECU, randomized exhaust pops included. The Essex-based company’s package is rounded off by an anti-theft mode and enable/disable RDU mode for dynoing.

From the standard tune of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-4, the engine is taken to 400 PS (395 horsepower) and 560 Nm (413 pound-feet) by the M400 upgrade. To put those figures into perspective, the Mountune Ford Focus RS M400 is more potent than the Mercedes-Benz E400 4Matic and prides itself on more torque than the Chevrolet Colorado 2.8-liter Duramax Diesel mid-size pickup truck.

Mountune doesn’t give any zero to 60 or in-gear acceleration information on the M400. There’s no denying the power kit is beneficial to the Focus RS owner in the market for superior performance, but beware of the fine print. More to the point, the Ford-backed vehicle warranty will be affected, which is a big no-no if the engine block cracks or something worse than that.

Owners tempted to push past the 400-horsepower mark, rejoice! Mountune can help you achieve your wildest dream, offering goodies that include forged rods and pistons, block upgrades, and a beefed up six-speed manual. Or you can go ahead with Hennessey's HPE400.
