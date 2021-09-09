Motorola Launches First AI-Enabled Video System for High-Tech Police Cars

If you ever find yourself in the back of a police car, don’t think about trying any funny business – that car might be equipped with a highly advanced video system that automatically records your every move.
With all the updates and new possibilities when it comes to driver assistance technology and various safety features, it’s only natural that police cars would benefit from the latest tech advancements as well. Say goodbye to outdated cameras and walkie-talkies, it’s all about Artificial Intelligence (AI) these days.
You might not have heard any big news from Motorola recently, but even if it’s not making headlines, the communications company is still an important name when it comes to innovative technology. Its latest launch, the M500, is a complex system designed for law enforcement vehicles.
First of all, the M500 is presented as the first AI-enabled in-car video system for police. Instead of those old cameras that might or might not be turned on, the M500 integrates innovative backseat passenger analytics that enable the camera to start recording automatically, as soon as someone enters the back of the vehicle. “Capture every backseat confession” is quite a catchy phrase for promoting an in-car video system.
Another important feature is the advanced License Plate Recognition (LPR) that can automatically raise critical alerts, like identifying vehicles that may be associated with a wanted person or a missing person.
Paired with Motorola’s V300 body-worn cameras, the M500 also enables the simultaneous recording of an incident, from multiples perspectives. Additionally, everything can be shared in real time with other officers in the field and with the command center.
Designed to be integrated with the brand’s cloud-native public safety software suite, the M500 system allows officers to live-stream footage during an incident, as it occurs, to all the relevant parties, including commanders, dispatchers and 911 telecommunication operators.
Based on a multi-core video processor, high-definition cameras and broadband connection, the AI-enabled M500 is ready to take police cars to the next level.
You might not have heard any big news from Motorola recently, but even if it’s not making headlines, the communications company is still an important name when it comes to innovative technology. Its latest launch, the M500, is a complex system designed for law enforcement vehicles.
First of all, the M500 is presented as the first AI-enabled in-car video system for police. Instead of those old cameras that might or might not be turned on, the M500 integrates innovative backseat passenger analytics that enable the camera to start recording automatically, as soon as someone enters the back of the vehicle. “Capture every backseat confession” is quite a catchy phrase for promoting an in-car video system.
Another important feature is the advanced License Plate Recognition (LPR) that can automatically raise critical alerts, like identifying vehicles that may be associated with a wanted person or a missing person.
Paired with Motorola’s V300 body-worn cameras, the M500 also enables the simultaneous recording of an incident, from multiples perspectives. Additionally, everything can be shared in real time with other officers in the field and with the command center.
Designed to be integrated with the brand’s cloud-native public safety software suite, the M500 system allows officers to live-stream footage during an incident, as it occurs, to all the relevant parties, including commanders, dispatchers and 911 telecommunication operators.
Based on a multi-core video processor, high-definition cameras and broadband connection, the AI-enabled M500 is ready to take police cars to the next level.