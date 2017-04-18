autoevolution

Motorcyclist Reportedly Gets Airborne Due To Bulged Highway

 
18 Apr 2017
Highway dangers for your average motorcyclist? Well, apart from flying ladders, mattresses, careless drivers, and potholes, you can also count on huge bulges into the asphalt that can launch you into the air.
According to a kdvr report, a section of westbound Interstate 20 in Atlanta is now closed after a big portion of the roadway bulged up from the ground and launched a rider into the air.

The authorities confirmed that the motorcyclist hit the big bump and got launched several feet into the air while his machine came to a stop about 200 feet from the obstacle. The man was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash.

But what the heck could cause the asphalt to bulge in such a manner, you ask? The DeKalb County Police initially said it was an underground gas leak that caused the bulging.

However, the fire officials later said some crews were pumping concrete into the old, abandoned gas lines under the highway and some sort of malfunction caused a build-up of air pressure, which eventually erupted from underneath.

The Police strongly advises to avoid the area until the road surface gets repaired, so you should better look for alternative routes for the rest of the week.

Your mind might still be bogged on how did the rider not see the huge crack and bulge in the asphalt to avoid it. Well, there is no information from the man for the moment, but we suppose the eruption happened in a brief moment right in front of the motorcyclist, leaving him with no options.

All this happened after last month Atlanta had another highway problem, when a massive fire caused a section of Interstate 85 to collapse.

I’m pretty sure the rider survived thanks to wearing full protective gear, so let this be a lesson for us all next time we think it’s too hot for ATGATT.
