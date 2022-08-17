Motorcycle Crashes Into Rimac Nevera in California, Aftermath Video Is Cringey

Out of all things on the road that this biker could have crashed into, he rear-ended a Rimac Nevera, which is the fastest production vehicle ever made.
A short video of the aftermath was uploaded by dak_dak_07 on Instagram a few days ago, and it shows the biker, who appears to have been riding a Yamaha, getting up on his own. The camera then moves to the Croatian electric hypercar, revealing some small damage to its back end.
The accident is said to have happened on the Pacific Coast Highway, in Santa Monica, California, at an undisclosed date, and by the looks of it, it involved the factory-owned Nevera, which is being used by Bugatti Rimac for marketing purposes. This is the first production unit, known as car #000, and it was highlighted on video by the company last month.
Said to pave the way for the customer examples, with car #001 being in Nico Rosberg’s possession, it represents an important achievement for Rimac, which had to deal with countless issues before they were able to make it happen. It is finished in Callisto Green, on top of the Sand Alcantara interior, and rides on Graphite Vertex wheels, and was demonstrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Capped at 150 copies, with around 100 of them still up for grabs, the Rimac Nevera is a multi-million dollar electric hypercar, and it boasts a combined 1,887 hp (1,914 ps / 1,408 kW) and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque from its four electric motors. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs a neck-snapping 1.85 seconds, and it can hit 100 mph (162 kph) in 4.3 seconds after take-off. The 0 to 186 mph (0-300 kph) sprint is a 9.3-second affair, and it can max out at 258 mph (415 kph).
The accident is said to have happened on the Pacific Coast Highway, in Santa Monica, California, at an undisclosed date, and by the looks of it, it involved the factory-owned Nevera, which is being used by Bugatti Rimac for marketing purposes. This is the first production unit, known as car #000, and it was highlighted on video by the company last month.
Said to pave the way for the customer examples, with car #001 being in Nico Rosberg’s possession, it represents an important achievement for Rimac, which had to deal with countless issues before they were able to make it happen. It is finished in Callisto Green, on top of the Sand Alcantara interior, and rides on Graphite Vertex wheels, and was demonstrated at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Capped at 150 copies, with around 100 of them still up for grabs, the Rimac Nevera is a multi-million dollar electric hypercar, and it boasts a combined 1,887 hp (1,914 ps / 1,408 kW) and 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm) of torque from its four electric motors. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs a neck-snapping 1.85 seconds, and it can hit 100 mph (162 kph) in 4.3 seconds after take-off. The 0 to 186 mph (0-300 kph) sprint is a 9.3-second affair, and it can max out at 258 mph (415 kph).