Motorcross Racer Alex Harvill Dies During World Record Practice Jump

Alex Harvill, a very experienced motorcross racer, stuntman and Guinness Record holder, has died after a crash during a practice jump for another world record distance jump. He was 28 and, as his family says in a statement, he went out doing what he loved the most.
Harvill was born in California but he lived in Ephrata, Washington. On June 17, 2021, he was supposed to try to set a new world record for a distance jump, launching himself on “Suzy” off a ramp, for a jump of 350 feet (107 meters). The attempt was scheduled as part of an event at the Moses Lake Hybrid Airshow in Washington.
Before the jump, Harvill did a practice run in front of a live public. According to the BBC, his wife told the media that he had been training for the stunt for nearly two weeks and had been present when the ramp was built but, until that fatal jump, he had not used it. The NBC video report below notes that he missed the landing and crashed into the dirt mound, which launched him over the handlebars and caused his helmet to fly off.
Airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, Harvill was pronounced dead upon arrival. His family has issued a statement to note that he went out doing “what he loved,” while organizers say that such stunts, whether for the Guinness Book or personal portfolio, always carry considerable risks.
Harvill was an experienced rider and stuntman, and this was not his first attempt at a Guinness record. In 2013, he jumped 297.6 feet (90.69 meters) to set the record for longest distance jump in the dirt-to-dirt category, and he was clearly determined to outdo himself. In an older interview, Harvill named Evel Knievel as his idol, for the way he kept “pushing the limits.” His social media posts in the days leading up to the practice jump offer a glimpse into the excitement and confidence he felt preparing for it.
