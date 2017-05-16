autoevolution

MotoChic Gear Introduces Performance Compression Socks

 
16 May 2017
by
It’s a bit late for April 1st jokes, so this is a real product made for offering increased comfort on or off your bike. They come from MotoChic Gear and claim to offer more than just comfort.
These aren’t just some branded socks with a motorcycle pattern applied to the fabric. The company says they are therapeutic compression socks, a special type that has been traditionally used as a relief for seniors with circulatory problems.

They have grown in popularity now among travelers and sports enthusiasts driven by medical findings that show compression helps increase blood flow, speed muscle recovery, and decrease soreness.

“Women and men today are choosing attractive sock styles as a form of self-expression,” MotoChic Gear founder Debra Chin says. “While compressions socks offered by medical suppliers are functional they are rarely, if ever, fashion forward. Designing a sock that offers the consumer style and support was a true challenge.”

The MotoChic Gear Performance Socks are made from a high-quality polyamide fabric that offers comfort and flexibility while reducing odor. The socks, which feature a unique motorcycle design that has become synonymous with the company, are woven with a 200 needle count and provide 25 mmHg compression.

This grade of compression is ideal for improving blood flow and minimizing muscle fatigue, contributing for healthy, energized legs after extended periods of sitting, standing, or athletic activities.

The special socks are made for athletes, travelers, hikers, bikers, runners, and fitness buffs, as well as individuals with sedentary or standing occupations or special medical needs.

They are available in sizes 9 - 11 for women and 10 - 13 for men, with prices ranging from $18 for one pair, $35 for two, and $45 for three. They are available starting this month and can be purchased online directly from the company’s web shop here.
