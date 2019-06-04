autoevolution
 

Moto2 300 KPH Speed Barrier Breached for the First Time

This past weekend’s Italian Grand Prix in the Moto2 series marked a historic moment for the competition: for the first time ever, a rider and his bike managed to pass over the 300 km/h (187 mph) speed mark.
The Moto2 race was held on June 2 at the Mugello Circuit and saw Sky Racing Team’s rider Nicolo Bulega reach the coveted 300 kph (187 mph) mark on top of a Triumph Moto2 bike. During a free practice session at the event, the rider reached 300.6 kph. That is the fastest a Moto2 rider was ever clocked at.

The bike that was responsible for the moment is a Triumph powered by a 765cc triple engine, a variant of the Street Triple RS 765cc used on a road motorcycle. The engine on the bike develops around 140 ps of power.

Obviously, the British bike builder could not have been more thrilled about reaching a milestone Honda was unable to dream of in nearly a decade.

“Achieving over 300 k/h is a real milestone and something we’re very proud of, really demonstrating the power of our 765cc triple,” said in a statement Steve Sargent, Triumph chief product officer.

“It’s also wonderful to see riders with the front wheel in the air still at over 250km/h! Mugello has been another very good weekend for the performance of our engine as it continues to redefine the speed and the performance of the Moto2 category, and continues to break records almost every weekend.”

You can see the moment when Bulega breaks through the speed barrier in the video attached below, with the speed shown on the right side of the screen.

Moto2 is one of the four classes of the FIM Road Racing World Championship. It was initially introduced in 2010, with 600cc engines supplied exclusively by Honda. From this year, that honor belongs to Triumph.
