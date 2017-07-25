Moto Guzzi Unveils New V7 III For 2018

The 2018 Moto Guzzi V7 III can be had in three well-known and popular versions: the dark-themed Stone, the classic-looking Special, and the Racer, which represents the successful sports heritage of the company.
However, the lineup has now expanded to include the Anniversario version, a numbered edition limited to just 750 units. This variant is built on the Special model from which it is distinguished by numerous details, starting with the dedicated graphics, chrome finished fuel tank, yoke risers that bear the laser incised model serial number, and other neat details.
Moving to the oily bits, the new V7
III is built on a new chassis, which retains its dismountable double cradle configuration. However, the front part has been completely redesigned and reinforced also gaining a new steering geometry that makes for better cornering and stability.
Also new is a pair of adjustable spring preload Kayaba shock absorbers which should add a more progressive and controlled response in any situation, even when riding with a pillion.
Speaking of passengers, they will now be able to sit more relaxed thanks to a modified seating position which includes repositioned footpegs and a lower seat. And yes, these changes also apply for the rider.
Moving on to the revamped transversal V-twin engine, its aluminum crankcase has been stiffened in key points and is now relying on a new oil sump and crankshaft. The lubrication system in the crankcase has been designed to dissipate the heat in the best possible way and to reduce power absorption in favor of both performance and fuel consumption.
In the upper part of the engine, the aluminum heads, pistons, and cylinders are completely new, although the bore and stroke values are the same as the previous unit (respectively 80x74 mm), just as the engine capacity has not changed, a specific choice that confirms the V7 III as the Moto Guzzi entry-level motorcycle.
The exhaust system is also new, fitted with double pipe manifolds that improve thermal insulation. With the auxiliary air system intake in the heads, combined with the trivalent catalytic converter, the double oxygen sensor and the new engine design, the Moto Guzzi twin 750 complies with the Euro 4 pollution standard.
All these changes result in a maximum power of 52 hp at 6,200 rpm and 60 Nm at 4,900 rpm. A reduced-power version is also available in line with the limitations set by the A2 class rider license.
In the safety department, Moto Guzzi fitted the new V7 III with ABS
and a new adjustable MGCT (Moto Guzzi Traction Control) system that can be adjusted or disabled.
And, as with other modern bikes on the market, the V7 III gets an optional Media Platform multimedia system which allows you to connect the bike to a smartphone via Bluetooth technology to record trip info and display advanced riding data.