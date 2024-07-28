Moto Guzzi SP1000 Fortuna Is Better Than Stock in Just About Every Way

17 photos Photo: Officine Rossopuro

Filippo Barbacane has been killing the motorcycle customization game for many years, and he knows his way around Moto Guzzi’s machines like the back of his hand. You’ve probably heard his workshop, Officine Rossopuro, mentioned at least once before, as it is among the great success stories of the custom bike world. Filippo always seeks to keep things fresh from one build to the next, so his projects never get repetitive.