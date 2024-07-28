Moto Guzzi SP1000 Fortuna Is Better Than Stock in Just About Every Way

Filippo Barbacane has been killing the motorcycle customization game for many years, and he knows his way around Moto Guzzi’s machines like the back of his hand. You’ve probably heard his workshop, Officine Rossopuro, mentioned at least once before, as it is among the great success stories of the custom bike world. Filippo always seeks to keep things fresh from one build to the next, so his projects never get repetitive.
Nicknamed Fortuna, the bespoke stunner shown above had once been a bone-stock SP1000 from Moto Guzzi’s lineup. Our protagonist really went to town here, radically altering the chunky tourer’s aesthetic into something much leaner. He started by taking the old Guzzi apart and enacting several changes to its chassis, first finding ways to improve the suspension.
Aftermarket solutions from Bitubo were ultimately selected for both ends, with the stock forks receiving a high-grade cartridge kit and all-new shocks installed out back. The brakes were thoroughly refurbished fore and aft, then fitted with fresh braided lines and master cylinders. Unsprung territory is also home to Borrani rims, stainless-steel spokes, and a pair of retro-looking tires supplied by Metzeler.
These upgrades are all pretty sweet, for sure, but the bodywork department is where the real party begins. Filippo came up with an entirely new outfit for this SP1000, crafting each piece in-house out of aluminum and knocking the whole thing out of the park. A gorgeous fuel tank with knee indentations can be seen center-stage, and Fortuna’s front end is home to a custom fender held in place by stainless-steel brackets.
We find a handmade mudguard at six o’clock, as well, topped with a circular LED taillight and a compact license plate holder. The subframe triangle is filled up with stylish side covers, which flank a bespoke seat featuring plentiful padding, black leather upholstery, and a red seam to match the colorway applied to the bodywork. The said livery employs a grey base and red highlights, with the latter appearing on the fuel tank and side covers.
For the complementary accessories, Filippo added items like a Bates-style headlamp, billet aluminum foot pegs, and an aftermarket handlebar. The cockpit area is also occupied by a multi-function Daytona dial, placed right in front of the handlebar on a CNC-machined bracket. Oh, and of course, the Rossopuro treatment hasn’t overlooked the powertrain.
The motorcycle’s V-twin engine was completely rebuilt inside out, gaining an Elektronik Sachse ignition module in the process. Breathing takes place via a K&N air filter and a full stainless-steel exhaust from MASS, but that fresh electronic ignition isn’t the only upgrade experienced by the electrics. Fortuna comes with a youthful wiring harness and a high-grade regulator/rectifier, ensuring it’s just as reliable as it is pretty.
