Moto Guzzi Griso 1100 “Caffe Lungo” Looks All Geared Up for Some Intense Action

Take a 2005 Griso, equip it with an MV Agusta Brutale’s unmistakable headlight module and add an extensive selection of aftermarket components; the result is delicious! 19 photos



Next, the firm tasked the gurus over at Mass Moto with creating a unique two-into-two exhaust system that wears reverse megaphone mufflers. At the front end, you will spot a pair of clip-on handlebars and an The fascinating piece of custom machinery you’re seeing here hails from Officine Sbrannetti – a revered enterprise based in La Spezia, Italy. These fellows will gladly tackle just about any manufacturer’s two-wheeled beasts on their quest to deliver something truly outstanding, and the results are downright drool-worthy! I’ll tell you what, let’s cut to the chase and examine the crew’s accomplishments on a 2005 Moto Guzzi Griso 1100 Mandello del Lario’s warrior is put in motion by an air-cooledV-twin powerplant that prides itself with a humungous displacement of no less than 1,064cc. This untamed monstrosity is fully capable of supplying up to 86 horses at about 7,800 rpm, along with 63 pound-feet (85 Nm) of torque at 6,000 revs. A six-speed transmission is tasked with handing the engine’s force over to the rear 17-inch wheel via a shaft final drive.As to Sbrannetti’s bespoke showstopper (dubbed “ Caffe Lungo ”), the Italian pros began by amputating Griso’s standard subframe to make way for a fresh loop-style alternative that hosts an integrated LED lighting strip. The original three-spoke shoes were discarded in favor of laced hoops developed in collaboration with Jonich Wheels. To ensure that ample grip is achieved, their rims have been enveloped in top-grade SportSmart tires from Dunlop’s catalogue.Up front, La Spezia’s moto artists went about installing a set of premium Ohlins forks, while rear suspension duties are handled by a state-of-the-art monoshock that’s been transplanted from an Aprilia RSV 1000 R. To further enhance the bike’s handling, the new forks were upgraded with race-spec internals for good measure. Additional stopping power is summoned by means of high-performance brake modules from Brembo.Next, the firm tasked the gurus over at Mass Moto with creating a unique two-into-two exhaust system that wears reverse megaphone mufflers. At the front end, you will spot a pair of clip-on handlebars and an MV Agusta Brutale’s gorgeous headlight item, as well as a digital aftermarket gauge and LED turn signals from Motogadget’s inventory. To leave the V-twin's cylinder heads completely exposed, Sbrannetti proceeded to fabricate custom side panels in-house. Finally, the finishing touch comes in the form of a sexy leather saddle that’s been painstakingly upholstered by a local craftsman.