Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III Gets the Aftermarket Injection, “Vitalis” Is Born

I don’t think we’ll ever get to see a dull build roll out of Filippo Barbacane’s workshop. 13 photos



Today, we’ll be visiting the workshop’s portfolio to drool over a reworked Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III that’s been dubbed “Vitalis.” Within its double cradle frame, this untamed brute packs a longitudinally mounted 844cc V-twin leviathan, which is being fed by dual Dell’Orto carbs with 36 mm (1.4 inches) throttle bodies.



At approximately 7,700 revs, the air-cooled powerplant will generate up to 76 wicked ponies, while a solid torque output of no less than 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be accomplished at 6,200 rpm. This force is carried to a shaft final drive via a five-speed gearbox, enabling the Guzzi to run the quarter mile in 12.6 seconds at 106 mph (170 kph). Furthermore, top speed is generously rated at 133 mph (214 kph).



As to Rossopuro’s reborn titan, the Italian surgeons kicked things off by tweaking the machine’s subframe to tighten its proportions. Next, the original shock absorbers have been discarded in favor of gas-charged counterparts that hail from Ohlins’ beloved inventory. On the opposite end, suspension duties are taken good care of by top-shelf 45 mm (1.77 inches) Paioli forks.



Furthermore, the front brakes received a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and Brembo two-piston calipers to achieve ample stopping power. Barbacane’s pros disposed of the bike’s factory hoops to make room for laced aluminum alternatives that flaunt a diameter of 17 inches on both ends. Their tubeless rims are hugged tightly by Pirelli’s high-performance Phantom tires.



You will spot a custom swingarm holding the rear wheel in place, while the stock bodywork has been replaced by an assortment of bespoke garments, such as a vintage-style front fairing, a handsome gas tank and one neat tail section with cafe racer vibes.



The coastal city of Pescara is where you'll find Filippo Barbacane's Officine Rossopuro – one of Italy's go-to firms when it comes to fiddling with Mandello del Lario's two-wheeled superstars. In the past, a few of their juiciest exploits have been featured on these very pages, including a Griso 1200-based creature named "Ipothesys" and one graceful 850 T3. Vitalis' revised cockpit comes equipped with an Acewell speedometer that keeps it free of any unwanted clutter.