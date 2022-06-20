Moto Fans Don't Have To Endure Anymore, Suzuka 8 Hours Is Back on Track

After a 2-year break due to the global health crisis, the Suzuka 8 Hours is finally back on the FIM Endurance World Championship calendar, ready to receive its knights in leather armor and to delight its spectators with a show full of speed and suspense.
Featuring a unique figure-of-eight layout and presenting a considerable challenge for riders thanks to its wide variety of corners, Suzuka was opened initially as a test track for the Japanese motor giant in 1962. The venue hosted the first edition of the famous Suzuka 8 Hours motorbike race in 1978, nine years before staging its first Japanese Formula One Grand Prix.
Now in its 43rd edition, Honda announced an overview of its main teams to compete this summer at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Participating with factory bikes based on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP released in late 2021, Honda’s factory team will be represented by HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, British Superbike Championship (BSB) rider and three-time Suzuka 8 Hours winner Takumi Takahashi, and FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) rider Iker Lecuona.
Represented by its regular riders Josh Hook, Gino Rea and Mike Di Meglio, the 2017-2018 season EWC champion F.C.C. TSR Honda France is competing in each of this season’s races. The team currently ranked second this season.
All Japan Road Race Championship (JRR) JSB1000 class rider Teppei Nagoe, and Spanish Superbike Speed Championship will make the team for SDG Honda Racing, while Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA will be represented by Md Zaqhwan Bin Zaidi and Gerry Salim(currently competing in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship ASB1000 class).
Honda last won in 2014 with Takahashi, Haslam and Van der Mark taking the glory on the CBR1000RR, before Yamaha went on to win four years straight from 2015-2018.
“I will be riding for Team HRC in this year’s Suzuka 8 Hours, the first in three years. I’ll be doing my best to help Team HRC win this year, along with the best team staff and riders. I did not test the bike much due to my BSB commitments, but Nagashima has done a great job in preparing the prefect bike. Iker Lecuona will also be joining us from WorldSBK. We’ll fight hard to stand on the highest place on the podium. I hope everyone will come to Suzuka Circuit to cheer us on.” - Takumi Takahashi (competing in BSB with Honda Racing UK)
“I am excited to take on the Suzuka 8 hours race with Team HRC. This will be the first time I'm competing in an endurance race. I know the Suzuka race is physically very tough for the rider, with the high temperatures, extreme humidity and all the overtaking, but I really like the circuit and can't wait to get started. Together with my team-mates and technical staff, I will do my best to reach the top of the podium. See you at Suzuka.” - Iker Lecuona (competing in WBK with Team HRC)
Now in its 43rd edition, Honda announced an overview of its main teams to compete this summer at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Participating with factory bikes based on the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP released in late 2021, Honda’s factory team will be represented by HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, British Superbike Championship (BSB) rider and three-time Suzuka 8 Hours winner Takumi Takahashi, and FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) rider Iker Lecuona.
Represented by its regular riders Josh Hook, Gino Rea and Mike Di Meglio, the 2017-2018 season EWC champion F.C.C. TSR Honda France is competing in each of this season’s races. The team currently ranked second this season.
All Japan Road Race Championship (JRR) JSB1000 class rider Teppei Nagoe, and Spanish Superbike Speed Championship will make the team for SDG Honda Racing, while Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA will be represented by Md Zaqhwan Bin Zaidi and Gerry Salim(currently competing in the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship ASB1000 class).
Honda last won in 2014 with Takahashi, Haslam and Van der Mark taking the glory on the CBR1000RR, before Yamaha went on to win four years straight from 2015-2018.
“I will be riding for Team HRC in this year’s Suzuka 8 Hours, the first in three years. I’ll be doing my best to help Team HRC win this year, along with the best team staff and riders. I did not test the bike much due to my BSB commitments, but Nagashima has done a great job in preparing the prefect bike. Iker Lecuona will also be joining us from WorldSBK. We’ll fight hard to stand on the highest place on the podium. I hope everyone will come to Suzuka Circuit to cheer us on.” - Takumi Takahashi (competing in BSB with Honda Racing UK)
“I am excited to take on the Suzuka 8 hours race with Team HRC. This will be the first time I'm competing in an endurance race. I know the Suzuka race is physically very tough for the rider, with the high temperatures, extreme humidity and all the overtaking, but I really like the circuit and can't wait to get started. Together with my team-mates and technical staff, I will do my best to reach the top of the podium. See you at Suzuka.” - Iker Lecuona (competing in WBK with Team HRC)