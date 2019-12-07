Motion R Design Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Looks Rad, Carbon Fiber Galore

Based in Northern Ireland, the peeps at Motion R Design know a thing or two about tuning Fords. The Transit and Tourneo are the company’s specialties, but as of now, the Ranger has entered the stable.
There are no less than three specifications available, starting with the Motion R Design package. This replaces the front bumper with a one made from carbon fiber and with integrated daytime running lights, carbon-fiber front wings, rear quarter panels, rear bumper with a quad exhaust system with integrated tailpipes, and OR1 concave alloy wheels measuring 20 inches.
As if those weren’t enough, customers can also opt for the exposed carbon-fiber package. Available In two-by-two weave or in forged carbon, this option adds an integrated front grille, front bumper intake and splitter, the wide arch kit, rear bumper diffuser, and tailgate spoiler.
Motion R Design has one last trick up its sleeve for the mid-sized pickup truck, namely an interior makeover package. Carbon-fiber trim dominates the cockpit, joined by a carbon-fiber sports steering wheel with a flat bottom and perforated leather. Branded and quilted Nappa leather upholstery is available too, but hey, do you really want Nappa in a Ranger?
Without the luxed-up leather interior, the mods presented in the previous paragraphs will set you back £39,995. That’s almost $52,550 at current exchange rates, a ludicrous amount of money to spend on a workhorse regardless of how capable it may be off the beaten path.
For reference, a brand-new Ranger retails at £20,845 ex. VAT for the XL Regular Cab with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue, 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The Raptor kicks off at £39,895 and adding the value-added tax levels things up to £47,874 in the United Kingdom.
In other words, it would be more expensive to let Motion R Design modify the most basic of Rangers compared to buying the Raptor with a few options in tow. Also worthy of note, it’s the Raptor who’s much better at dealing with off-road scenarios than any other Ranger in the 2020 lineup.
As if those weren’t enough, customers can also opt for the exposed carbon-fiber package. Available In two-by-two weave or in forged carbon, this option adds an integrated front grille, front bumper intake and splitter, the wide arch kit, rear bumper diffuser, and tailgate spoiler.
Motion R Design has one last trick up its sleeve for the mid-sized pickup truck, namely an interior makeover package. Carbon-fiber trim dominates the cockpit, joined by a carbon-fiber sports steering wheel with a flat bottom and perforated leather. Branded and quilted Nappa leather upholstery is available too, but hey, do you really want Nappa in a Ranger?
Without the luxed-up leather interior, the mods presented in the previous paragraphs will set you back £39,995. That’s almost $52,550 at current exchange rates, a ludicrous amount of money to spend on a workhorse regardless of how capable it may be off the beaten path.
For reference, a brand-new Ranger retails at £20,845 ex. VAT for the XL Regular Cab with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue, 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The Raptor kicks off at £39,895 and adding the value-added tax levels things up to £47,874 in the United Kingdom.
In other words, it would be more expensive to let Motion R Design modify the most basic of Rangers compared to buying the Raptor with a few options in tow. Also worthy of note, it’s the Raptor who’s much better at dealing with off-road scenarios than any other Ranger in the 2020 lineup.