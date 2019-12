Motion R Design Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Looks Rad, Carbon Fiber Galore

There are no less than three specifications available, starting with the Motion R Design package. This replaces the front bumper with a one made from carbon fiber and with integrated daytime running lights, carbon-fiber front wings, rear quarter panels, rear bumper with a quad exhaust system with integrated tailpipes, and OR1 concave alloy wheels measuring 20 inches.As if those weren’t enough, customers can also opt for the exposed carbon-fiber package. Available In two-by-two weave or in forged carbon, this option adds an integrated front grille, front bumper intake and splitter, the wide arch kit, rear bumper diffuser, and tailgate spoiler.Motion R Design has one last trick up its sleeve for the mid-sized pickup truck, namely an interior makeover package. Carbon-fiber trim dominates the cockpit, joined by a carbon-fiber sports steering wheel with a flat bottom and perforated leather. Branded and quilted Nappa leather upholstery is available too, but hey, do you really want Nappa in a Ranger?Without the luxed-up leather interior, the mods presented in the previous paragraphs will set you back £39,995. That’s almost $52,550 at current exchange rates, a ludicrous amount of money to spend on a workhorse regardless of how capable it may be off the beaten path.For reference, a brand-new Ranger retails at £20,845 ex. VAT for the XL Regular Cab with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue, 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The Raptor kicks off at £39,895 and adding the value-added tax levels things up to £47,874 in the United Kingdom.In other words, it would be more expensive to let Motion R Design modify the most basic of Rangers compared to buying the Raptor with a few options in tow. Also worthy of note, it’s the Raptor who’s much better at dealing with off-road scenarios than any other Ranger in the 2020 lineup.