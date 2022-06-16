"Most Powerful Electric Watercraft Commercially Available" Is Now on Sale, Goes for $300K

Minimalist and stylish in design but powerful and fast on the water, Arc’s One boat is dubbed the first of its kind and the “most powerful electric watercraft commercially available”. And it is now officially on sale.
With a team of former Tesla employees and rocket engineers from SpaceX working together, it is no wonder that Arc managed to develop such a sleek and powerful watercraft that’s giving competitors a lot of headaches. The company’s Arc One electric boat is designed and built on American soil, in Los Angeles, and it has lots to offer.
First off, its design is clean, simple, stylish, and aerospace-inspired. The One features a lightweight hull, using marine-grade aluminum and aerospace manufacturing techniques. Aluminum was chosen over the more commonly used carbon fiberglass because it is more environmentally friendly and allows for easier testing and refining of the shape to achieve the optimal performance of the boat. Arc One has a length of 24 ft (7.3 m), a beam of 102” (260 cm), and can accommodate up to 12 people.
With a massive 220 kWh battery pack that weighs around 3,000 lb (1,360 kg), and, according to Arc, is three times the size of the one in a Tesla Model Y, the One can stay on the water for up to five hours of active usage time. It also offers DC fast charging, which can get the battery to 80 percent in just 40 minutes.
The One packs a powerful 500-hp electric motor, which makes the boat capable of hitting a top speed of 40 mph (64 kph). That is more than what Candela’s C-8 is able to achieve, with the latter only offering a maximum speed of 34.5 mph (55.5 kph).
Moreover, the Arc One doesn’t just outperform today’s powerful gas boats but it also offers a smooth, quiet, emission-free cruising experience.
Arc One is now finally on sale, with deliveries scheduled to start this fall. So if you’ve got $300,000 to spare, you can access Arc’s website and order the high-performance watercraft today.
