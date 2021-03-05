Most Popular Music App Broken on Android Auto Because Nothing Can Be Easy

Dodge Challenger “General Lee” Loses Some Mud Boggers, Tries to Reenact TRX Jump

Despite Google’s big bet on YouTube Music , Spotify remains the top choice for Android Auto users. However, as many of them found out the hard way, that is no guarantee everything is supposed to run smoothly all the time. 1 photo



There’s not much these users can do, as simply plugging in the smartphone provides them with an error reading “Spotify doesn’t seem to be working right now.”



Disconnecting the phone and reconnecting it one more time sometimes does the trick, but very often it doesn’t. Furthermore, generic workarounds like clearing the cache and the data, updating to the latest versions of Spotify and Android Auto, and changing the battery management settings don’t seem to be making any difference either.



“When this happens, I need to reconnect the cable to restart Android Auto, and then Spotify works normally. Spotify and Android Auto are already defined in ‘Apps that won't be put to sleep’. This issue has been occurring for several months. I waited for the Android 11 update to see if it would be fixed, but the problem continues to happen,” one user



The good news is Google is already looking into the whole thing, but of course, no other specifics have been provided, so you’d better not hold your breath for a fix.



Is there anything you can do in the meantime? Not really. The issue only appears to be hitting Spotify and not other music apps, but of course, if this is the service you’re currently subscribed to, switching to an alternative isn’t necessarily very convenient.



