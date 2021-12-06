Most Affordable Mercedes-AMG Dropped From U.S. Lineup Starting MY2022

Mercedes-AMG's most affordable model in the U.S., the A 35, was silently eliminated from the portfolio for the 2022 model year. While it is still a part of the European offering, as it is available in other markets, customers in the U.S. cannot get the MY2022 Mercedes-AMG A 35.
It is worth noting that the sedan version of the ongoing A-Class is still available in the Mercedes-Benz showrooms in the U.S., while the hatchback version – not offered on this market, continues to stay that way. The A 35 used to be the most affordable model in the Mercedes-AMG portfolio in the U.S., but that role has been taken by another vehicle.
The hot sedan used to start at $46,900 after destination, but that ship has sailed. Now, the most affordable Mercedes-AMG vehicle offered in the U.S. is the GLA 45, which starts at an MSRP of $47,550, but its price goes up to $48,600 after destination. The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 is still available, though, and it starts at an MSRP of $47,900, not including destination.
The news was confirmed for Carbuzz by Mercedes-Benz USA's spokesperson Ashley Gillam. Unfortunately, the manufacturer's representative has not explained why the A 35 will continue to be offered in the U.S. for the 2022 model year, nor if it will be reintroduced later. We would not hold our breath on that.
Most likely, low sales figures have led to the elimination of the A 35 in the range. It is worth noting that Mercedes-Benz stopped offering some V8-engined models in the U.S. for the 2022 model year due to the global chip crisis. It is unclear whether the A 35's demise from the U.S. lineup is linked to the chip crisis, as well as its poor sales figures on that market.
If the unpopularity of sedans was the only issue that led to the elimination of the A 35 from the range, one would expect the A-Class sedan to follow suit, but that is not the case.
