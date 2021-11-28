Moss Motors iEco Gives New Meaning to the Term Green Car, Probably Has Optional Sprinklers

We’ve seen some truly jaw-dropping machines over the years, either bone stock or tuned to the teeth. We also had our fair share of cars that should have remained on the dark side of the web. But where would you put this utterly green vehicle?
Coming to basically reinvent the green car term, it apparently started life as a two-door coupe many decades ago, judging by the shape and beat up wheels. We can usually identify the make and model just by touching the grille, yet in this case, nothing is visible from beneath the moss skin that appears to be all natural.
The green stuff covers literally everything, from the intakes that feed air to the engine, transforming it into horsepower and thrust together with the dead dinosaurs, to the windows. Heck, even the front and rear windscreens are covered in it, and so are the side mirrors, or the caps at least, from what we can see in the single image of this controversial old timer made famous by Reddit’s ‘terrible’ car mods thread.
Our hacking skills are a little rusty to try and track down the picture, and so is our multilinguistic ability, yet by the looks of it, it was snapped somewhere in an Asian country, parked next to the sidewalk, with the passenger door open, suggesting perhaps that the owner was nearby.
Now, your guess is as good as ours when it comes to how they drove it to what appears to be a rather busy city street, but from what we know, it could have been unloaded from a truck. It could also be some sort of a marketing scheme, because the police would probably tow it away on the spot. So, what do you think we have here, and more importantly, is Smeagol now a city a hobbit with a driving license?
