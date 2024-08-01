Mosler MT900 Car Seized for Engine Revving. Predator's e-Scooter Goes, Too

Every summer, London is one of the hottest places to be if you're into supercar watching. But that could change soon – or, better said, would change soon – if local authorities and police had a say in it.
Police and local authorities are determined to crack down on anti-social driving of all kinds, and that includes revving of the engines to show off. And that's exactly what the driver of a gray Mosler MT900 did smack in the middle of Westminster Square in London – and it cost him the car, because it's been seized by police.
Technically, the Met Police didn't seize the rare supercar because the driver was revving the engine but because he failed to provide a valid international driver's license when prompted to do so.
It was, however, the loud engine noise that attracted attention, upsetting residents who then called the cops. Based on the official statement, the driver was revving the engine because he knew people were looking and filming him on their phones.
Only some 35 road-legal Mosler MT900s were produced during the 10-year production run, together with 50 racing units. Mosler Automotive offered three variants of the MT900, named so in honor of designer Mosler Tenner.
The Mosler wasn't the only vehicle seized during the operation, which actually went down in mid July. A custom made e-scooter that the owner claimed cost him £15,000 (approximately $19,200 at the current exchange rate) was also arrested. The owner, dressed in full gear and wearing a Predator-like helmet, actually posed for pictures moments before he was deprived of his tricked-out machine.
UK legislation bans all electric scooters from public roads, with the only exception being ride-share scooters. Otherwise, the only place where you can ride an e-scooter is on private property, but only after securing permission from the owner.
Cyclists running red lights, other drivers engaging in anti-social behavior, and street vendors operating in the area without proper licenses and certifications were also stopped and, where needed, left without their goods and fined.
"Carelessly ridden and parked e-scooters are a particular source of complaint to us, and the summer syndrome of supercars thrashing their engines is also a tradition we can do without," Paul Dimoldenberg, the councilor in charge of city management, says of the op.
No word yet on what will happen to the seized vehicles, but this wouldn't be the first time UK police send a supercar to the crusher for less.
At the time, an MT900 started at some $190,000 to buy, but getting one today is a much more expensive – and challenging – affair, with prices going upwards of $450,000 in some cases. That's a very rare, very expensive, and very eye-catching car to be driving without a valid license, is what we're saying.
