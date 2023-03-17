Morris Secures Funding for its Iconic JE Electric Van, Production Will Start in Early 2024

Nowadays, vans are mostly about practicality, with some minor exceptions. Gone are the days when manufacturers focused less on utility and more on distinctive aesthetics. However, many iconic vehicles are being revived nowadays and equipped with all-electric drivetrains. One example is the Morris JE van – its maker announced it completed a significant funding round for the all-new van.
In case you're unfamiliar with the brand, Morris Commercial is a UK-based manufacturer that produced most of the motorized vehicles for the British Army. After the Second World War, Morris released the J-type van, which inspired the new JE. The company said they're considering the JE as a reinterpretation of the J-Type rather than a revival or continuation, but it clearly pays homage to the vintage van.
Morris initially unveiled the first concept prototype of the JE in late 2019 as a fully electric van engineered for the 21st century, but with the style, charm, and charisma of the renowned 1950s van on which it's based. The public's reaction was positive. Furthermore, a fully road-going JE prototype set out on a journey across the UK and Ireland to showcase its practicality and functionality.
Many resources and substantial funding were needed to bring the Morris JE concept to life, and three years later, the van is now close to entering production. Let's take a look at the specs of the van's production prototype, which made its debut at the Cenex LCV (Low Carbon Vehicle) exhibition in September last year.
The Morris JE features a recycled carbon fiber monocoque body and lightweight aluminum chassis, and a state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery powertrain powers it. Morris Commercial claims it's one of the lightest LCVs (light commercial vehicles) in the marketplace. What's more, the new van is expected to have a range of 250 miles (322 km). The battery is capable of quick charging, and the van's charge port is hidden behind the iconic pear-shaped grille, the most distinctive aesthetic feature of the JE.
Even though it boasts pleasant vintage-inspired aesthetics, it doesn't mean the Morris JE isn't practical. It has a 1-ton payload and 6.5 m3 carrying capacity at 2.5-ton GVW. The van also comes with many safety, technology, and comfort features, such as side and rear vision cameras, an infotainment system, and a simple yet beautiful interior.
The CEO of Morris Commercial, Dr. Qu Li, said, "We are truly grateful that new investors share our vision and beliefs and their confidence in Morris confirms the strength of our business model and our sustainability goals. With this new investment, we will be able to accelerate product development and take Morris JE to market."
Customers will soon be able to get their hands on the all-electric JE, as Morris Commercial aims to start delivery in early 2024.
