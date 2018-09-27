Morgan Motor Pashley Bicycles Hit the Shelves

As it the world awaits the launch of some new models (we can only hope), British car builder Morgan decided to build some bikes. After all, that’s what all prestigious British brands do from time to time.

Since then, the company promised “a range of models, including the electric version of the 3 Wheeler.” The bicycles are manufactured together with bicycle-builder Pashley Cycles and have been announced since mid-August as ultra-expensive, 1,495 pounds hand-crafted frame bikes for few to own. And now they are on sale at physical shops, said Morgan on Thursday.“The craftsmen and women at Morgan work passionately to duly reflect the brand qualities within every product we release,” said in a statement Jonathan Wells, Morgan’s head of design. "It made absolute sense to embark on a collaborative project with Pashley.”The Morgan offering comprises two new bikes, named the Pashley-Morgan 3 and the Pashley-Morgan 8. Both use Reynolds 631 tubing, frame mounted race plate, S-bend seat stays and etched stainless faces.The first model, the Pashley-Morgan 3, comes in British Racing Green and sets itself apart from its sibling by the hand-stitched honey leather grips and Morgan aluminum end caps, a Brooks B17 saddle with walnut laminated wood veneer short mudguards and matching chainguard.The Pashley-Morgan 8, which costs £100 more than its little brother, is painted in light pearl grey and ads to the equipment level on the previous model an eight speed Shimano Nexus internal geared hub and a Shimano Nexus dynamo front hub.The two companies say the bikes can now be purchased directly through the Morgan factory shop, dealerships, and outlets, after making them available online since August.As for a new Morgan car, no word on that front yet. At the Geneva Motor Show in March, the Brits showed the Plus 8 50th Anniversary Edition , the last model Morgan will be equipped with a naturally aspirated V8 engine.Since then, the company promised “a range of models, including the electric version of the 3 Wheeler.”