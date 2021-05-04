More Than 3,000 Robots to Work in the World’s Largest Electric 2-Wheels Factory

Ola Electric Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ola, is proving to be one of the most ambitious startups in recent years. Not only does it plan to develop an extensive Hypercharger Network for all of its 2-wheeler customers, but it’s currently building what will probably be the largest electric vehicle factory in the world.
Although only a couple of years old, Indian company Ola Electric is already announcing that it will be making 10 million electric 2-wheel vehicles by the middle of 2022, which is the equivalent of 15% of the global electric scooter production today. This huge goal is connected to the company’s future factory that is under construction at the moment.
The factory is located over 500 acres of land in the Indian Tamil Nadu region, and that explains why it could be easily considered the largest electric vehicle factory in the world.
But it will also be the most sustainable and eco-friendliest 2-wheeler factory. This huge facility is designed to be carbon emission-free and to have almost all of its operations powered by renewable energy sources. For example, the giant rooftop solar panels are meant to provide 20% of the electricity required for daily operations.
What’s also impressive is that the future Ola factory will not only be surrounded by 100 acres of forest, but will even have 2 acres of forest inside the facility, making it a truly unique and ecological EV factory.
And innovations at the Ola factory don’t stop at that. Artificial Intelligence is also a big part of the company’s plans. This one-of-a-kind factory is a place where green technology and sustainability meet the most advanced production technology.
Over 3,000 robots will be operating within the facility and AI will be used to optimize all stages of manufacturing. According to Ola, the result will be an average time of only 2 seconds to assemble one electric scooter.
If so, this ambitious project would also become the world’s most advanced electric scooter factory.
