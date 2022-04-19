More Than 21,000 Mercedes SUVs Recalled Over Unsecured Ground Connection

More than a year ago, back in January 2021, multiple field reports alleging unsecured 48-volt ground connections prompted Mercedes to launch an investigation. One month later, the first case was reported in the U.S. as per documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A plant action to address the potentially affected vehicles was launched in April 2021, but on the other hand, the Stuttgart-based automaker still had a lot on its plate. A further case from outside the United States of America was reported in May 2021, affecting a vehicle that was produced after the mentioned improvements had been implemented in the production process.
Investigations regarding the root cause were restarted anew, an investigation that took finished in October 2021 when Mercedes discovered “an influence from the vehicle rework process, which was improved accordingly.” What kind of influence? From February to March 2022, the German manufacturer reviewed all reported complaints and validated that the claims regarding the ground connection were caused by an inadequately torqued grounding bolt.
Considering that the first Mercedes-Benz vehicles were produced in 1926, this kind of mistake is all the more unacceptable. No fewer than 21,306 utility vehicles are called back, all produced in the United States at the Vance and Tuscaloosa plants in Alabama. Affected nameplates include the GLE 53, GLE 63, GLS 63, GLE 450, GLE 580, GLS 450, GLS 580, and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. Model years range from 2020 to 2022.
On the upside for both Merc and customers, no reports of crashes or injuries have been associated with this condition. A change in the reword procedure was implemented on November 15th, 2021, ensuring that the condition can no longer occur. The ground connection’s hexagon nut bears part number A0029906850 and costs €3.30 (make that $3.50) at the time of reporting.
Owner notifications will be mailed on June 7th as per Mercedes-Benz.
