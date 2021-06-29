5 Tesla Recalls Model 3 Sedan and Model Y Crossover Over Two Safety Issues

More Than 10,000 European Orders Confirm the New Nissan Qashqai’s Winner Status

The third generation Nissan Qashqai doesn’t disappoint – even though it’s only now starting to arrive in dealerships across Europe, it already hit more than 10,000 customer orders, exceeding all expectations. 6 photos



The philosophy behind the latest Qashqai stays the same – a combination of powertrain efficiency, elegant design and optimal on-board experience, with the added benefits of a more efficient drive and next-generation technology.



A 12V mild hybrid system makes HP and 156 HP power outputs and a 6-speed manual transmission, plus the option of an Xtronic automatic gearbox, for 156 HP only.



The driver assistance technology was also upgraded, with the intuitive ProPilot system (available only with the Xtronic transmission) reducing driving fatigue, for a more enjoyable experience and increased safety. Equally enjoyable is the new crossover’s interior, with more room both in the cabin and in the trunk, massage seats and a new-generation touchscreen.



Nissan has even bigger plans for next year’s Qashqai. The e-POWER system will integrate a 154 HP turbocharged fuel engine with a 140 kW electric motor, similar to the one that Nissan’s EVs are equipped with. The



This will give the Qashqai the smooth acceleration of an EV , superior fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions, but also optimal range, because charging won’t be needed anymore.



