More Reds! Ferrari Adds a New Color, It's an F1-Inspired Shade

Ferrari’s new shade of red is called F1-75. It’s pretty self-explanatory even at this point. The luxury carmaker just confirmed the existence of the new paint, which is going to be available for the entire range that carries the prancing horse badging. It’s not intense, nor bland. The new red is rad!
Ah, to be an executive in Maranello! That’s a dream right there many of us thought about at least once or twice. If you were in charge of picking colors, there’s a chance you might’ve gone down this road too. The new F1-75 shade of red is an eye-catcher.
Called the “Rosso F1-75 Opaco” in its full denomination, this new color is taken straight from the Formula 1 car that just last week got Ferrari a 1-2 win in Bahrein. The motorsport season started right for the Italians and they didn’t miss the chance to celebrate that. Customers will now be able to select this shade of red for their series car or other models. Their new Ferrari can look exactly like the F1 car that bears the same F1-75 name, minus the sponsors’ brandings, of course.
The F1-75 color now joins the “Giallo Montecarlo” and “Rosso Maranello” as a special paintwork in Ferrari’s current option scheme. This means the price might turn out to be whatever the carmaker desires. Some owner and fan forums estimate a cost of at least $28,000 (€25,450) or more since this is a triple-layer paint.
With this addition, the total variations available climb to a total of 28 colors that range from white to dark green.
Orders can already be sent to dealers, so don’t waste any time if you have a confirmed car that’s yet to be put on the factory line. There’s a chance you can spec this color right now! We might even find it on the new Purosangue SUV.
We’ve put the new F1-75 red on the SF90 Spider, and it looks really good! Enjoy the pictures and tell us what you think about it!
Called the “Rosso F1-75 Opaco” in its full denomination, this new color is taken straight from the Formula 1 car that just last week got Ferrari a 1-2 win in Bahrein. The motorsport season started right for the Italians and they didn’t miss the chance to celebrate that. Customers will now be able to select this shade of red for their series car or other models. Their new Ferrari can look exactly like the F1 car that bears the same F1-75 name, minus the sponsors’ brandings, of course.
The F1-75 color now joins the “Giallo Montecarlo” and “Rosso Maranello” as a special paintwork in Ferrari’s current option scheme. This means the price might turn out to be whatever the carmaker desires. Some owner and fan forums estimate a cost of at least $28,000 (€25,450) or more since this is a triple-layer paint.
With this addition, the total variations available climb to a total of 28 colors that range from white to dark green.
Orders can already be sent to dealers, so don’t waste any time if you have a confirmed car that’s yet to be put on the factory line. There’s a chance you can spec this color right now! We might even find it on the new Purosangue SUV.
We’ve put the new F1-75 red on the SF90 Spider, and it looks really good! Enjoy the pictures and tell us what you think about it!