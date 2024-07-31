More Matchbox Collectibles We're Ready to Hunt For

Several days have passed since my last diecast hunt, and I'm eager to go out again. I'm just annoyed that there aren't many stores in my area that stock up on Matchbox products.
Mattel has started making moves with Matchbox in recent years. It's either that, or I'm paying more attention to the former Hot Wheels rival. And I must say that despite my passion for modified cars, stock-looking diecast models are increasingly more appealing to me. I don't know how or when the switch happened, but I wouldn't be surprised if I completely moved to Matchbox five years from now.
In case you're wondering what triggered these thoughts, it's the latest sneak peek of products surfacing after the Collectors Convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico. My absolute favorite from yesterday's reveal was the Maserati MC12, but the BMW M2 wasn't far behind. As mentioned, the vehicles you'll see here are in different pre-production stages. Some are fresh from the 3D printer, and others already have riveted chassis. The following video combines brand-new castings and new designs for existing models.
Let's talk about the latter first. Matchbox already had two Tesla Model X castings. One is a Moving Parts design with two iterations, while the other already has four versions on the market. The SpaceX-branded Model X isn't groundbreaking but will likely sell like hotcakes once it reaches the market. Some would rather have the 1957 GMC Stepside or the Land Rover Defender 110.
However, I would likely first opt for the 1968 Chevy C10 or the 2024 Mercedes-Benz G 580 With EQ Technology. You may remember the latter showed up on Mattel Creations earlier this year, sporting a fancy MANUFAKTUR South Seas Blue Magno finish. With its arrival in the Moving Parts series, you won't have to pay $30 to add it to your collection. Matchbox Super Chase collectibles seem to become more popular each year, and you can look forward to the orange Audi R8.
I'd rather stick to Super Treasure Hunt models, but that may change in time. I spotted two castings in the video that I'd love to own. The first is the 2021 Lexus LC 500: can you think of a more lavish grand tourer? The second is an unexpected appearance, as it's not even a car. Mattel named it Coast2Coast (LA to Chicago- Smooth Operator, anyone?), and it's a tiny yacht, which I hope can at least float if required.
You'll see plenty of unlicensed models with Hot Wheels, and the same is true for Matchbox. With no fees to pay to any manufacturer, that adds up to bigger profits. So utility vehicles are a must, and you'll see two new ones this year or next: the Blaze Blaster and the Mini Site Dumper. But wait, there's more. Two more European vehicles are joining the Matchbox roster, and they couldn't be more different. If I recall correctly, this may be the third 7 Series casting in the brand's history. And it's huge in comparison to the little Fiat Topolino.
