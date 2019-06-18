More Fiat-Branded Toys, Games and Collectibles Coming via IMG Licensing

In today’s auto industry, having a good public image can cause about the same impact on customers as having a good product to sell. And a good public image can be achieved by any means, including by having a good licensing team to handle the production and sale of secondary products.
The American half of the Fiat Chrysler union has its licensing handled by a company called IMG, and they seem to be doing a pretty decent job. The Italian half, on the other hand, is far less present on the licensed products market.
That is about to change in the coming months, as the same IMG company was brought on board to handle all products that wear the logos of the company and the brands it owns in Italy, namely Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Abarth.
The licensing agreement gives IMG a free hand in setting the international strategy for making and selling unrelated products like toys, video games, and collectibles. Its influence will also expand over brand lifestyle programs and other technical products.
"We selected IMG after in-depth and thorough research because they were able to interpret, envisage and foresee the importance of growing brand extension, while being rigorous on the protection of the brands' identities and values,” said in a statement Cristiano Fiorio, FCA’s head of communication for the EMEA region.
“They have been able to create a sustainable business plan, and at the same time demonstrate how to sustain brand equity."
It’s unclear at this point how soon we’ll get to see more or better Fiat-branded products. IMG said it will attempt a cautious approach, moving from region to region to expand the company’s licensing programs.
In the U.S., the Fiat licensed product list includes everything from clothing to toys, but it is unclear how successful these products are.
