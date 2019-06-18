autoevolution
 

More Fiat-Branded Toys, Games and Collectibles Coming via IMG Licensing

18 Jun 2019, 12:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
In today’s auto industry, having a good public image can cause about the same impact on customers as having a good product to sell. And a good public image can be achieved by any means, including by having a good licensing team to handle the production and sale of secondary products.
12 photos
Little Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy CoupeLittle Tikes Crazy Coupe
The American half of the Fiat Chrysler union has its licensing handled by a company called IMG, and they seem to be doing a pretty decent job. The Italian half, on the other hand, is far less present on the licensed products market.

That is about to change in the coming months, as the same IMG company was brought on board to handle all products that wear the logos of the company and the brands it owns in Italy, namely Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Abarth.

The licensing agreement gives IMG a free hand in setting the international strategy for making and selling unrelated products like toys, video games, and collectibles. Its influence will also expand over brand lifestyle programs and other technical products.

"We selected IMG after in-depth and thorough research because they were able to interpret, envisage and foresee the importance of growing brand extension, while being rigorous on the protection of the brands' identities and values,” said in a statement Cristiano Fiorio, FCA’s head of communication for the EMEA region.

“They have been able to create a sustainable business plan, and at the same time demonstrate how to sustain brand equity."

It’s unclear at this point how soon we’ll get to see more or better Fiat-branded products. IMG said it will attempt a cautious approach, moving from region to region to expand the company’s licensing programs.

In the U.S., the Fiat licensed product list includes everything from clothing to toys, but it is unclear how successful these products are.
IMG Licensing toy car video game collectible licensing
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
FIAT models:
FIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactFIAT 500 XFIAT 500 X CrossoverFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupAll FIAT models  
 
 