We might never get those neat-looking TRON bikes in real life as we were promised, but at least we’ll get to enjoy them in action on the big screen. In about 4 or 5 years from now, but who’s counting?The first TRON movie came out in 1982 and, while it was never a box office success, it became a cult classic in recent years. In 2010, Disney released the sequel, TRON: Legacy, with Jeff Bridges resuming the original part and Garrett Hedlund playing his son. Legacy became an immediate hit, but Disney was struggling with adapting the story for a follow-up.Sometime in 2017, word first got out that Jared Leto was being considered for the lead, which was the first clue that Disney would take the story into a different direction. Three years later, Jared has confirmed his involvement and, while there’s no detail yet available on the plot, we do know this: Disney is progressing towards all-CAPS titles, maybe. Leto’s original announcement included the accidental mention of the possible name for the project, and it’s TRON: ARES.“The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing,” Leto partly says in his message on social media. “I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES - I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all… See you in the grid!”Perhaps one of the biggest accomplishments of Legacy, aside from the superb Daft Punk score, was the reimagining of Light Cycles, commonly referred to as TRON bikes . The arena scene is perhaps the best example of that, with the two videos below showing how it played out in Legacy and the original 1982 film. We still have a long way to go until the third movie comes out, so we might take pleasure in what we have.