Mopar Is Factory-Baking Something Cool for Jeep in Honor of the 2020 SEMA360

This year we are getting a SEMA show unlike any others – the virtual SEMA360. There’s no other way, not with the ongoing health crisis still raging around the world. But no worries, because automakers are still interested in showcasing wild products. 16 photos



That’s a good thing, because this sole image of the upcoming show vehicle is riddled with mysteries. For now, we’re dealing with a single design sketch of the prototype, and the angle doesn’t allow for anything else but vague assumptions as to which



Sure, as far as we can tell we’re dealing with an interesting cargo box strapped to the back of a vehicle. The easiest assumption would be to indicate the new Jeep Gladiator as the model of choice for



On its own, Mopar isn’t helping our case with any information – as the teaser image is joined by mostly unrelated information that reminds us that Mopar is an acronym of “the words MOtor and PARts,” of the brand’s founding year (1937, as a line of antifreeze products), or the fact that today it delivers half a million parts and accessories around the world (or rather its more than 150 markets of choice).



Sure, the press release does indicate that Mopar "released a sketch of a concept loaded with Jeep Performance Parts," but we can all safely arrive at the same conclusion on our own. They're not even saying which of the more than 500 factory-backed elements available for the Jeep brand were used for the new concept...

