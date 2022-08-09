Mopar Develops High-Performance Wipers for the Wrangler and Gladiator, Available Now

Jeep has revealed its latest accessory for the Wrangler and Gladiator models, which comes in the form of windshield wiper blades. As the automaker describes them, these are "high-performance windshield wiper blades," and you can say that they have our attention on this one.
The American automaker noted that the new high-performance wiper blades come from the Jeep Performance Parts team at Mopar, and that they have been designed to clear the windshield quicker than ever before, as well as use less washer fluid.
Mind you, in normal circumstances, the consumption of washer fluid does not matter at first. However, it does matter once you have run low, filled up with what you had left in the trunk, and now you need to clean the windshield while you are off-roading. You can see where this is going, right?
The folks over at JPP have engineered wipers that have 12 laser-cut holes along each blade, and that get fed with washer fluid through the vehicle's built-in system. The standard spray nozzles must be disabled for this system to work, as the fluid is rerouted through the wipers.
Jeep claims that the innovative design of the wiper can clear dirt and debris on the first stroke thanks to the system. The idea is that each wiper has 12 of those laser-cut holes that essentially flood the windshield with washer fluid as the blade travels along its arc.
According to the manufacturer, the system does not create the temporary blindness situations of conventional systems to achieve the same coverage of the windshield, or dramatically reduces the phenomenon thanks to their design.
The kit is already available in the U.S. and Canada and will come to other markets soon. It is only available for MY2018 and onwards Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler models. Its manufacturer suggested retail price is $140, and the kit includes the new arms, blades, and tubing required for initial installation, as well as a set of spare wiper blades.
