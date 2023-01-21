Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin Celebrates 93rd Birthday, Marries Long-Time Lover

It is never too late for anything, even marrying! The famous Buzz Aldrin tied the knot with his longtime love, Dr. Anca Faur.
This comes as a surprise considering that the famous astronaut is also celebrating his birthday on the same day, the honorable age of 93. And that is not all, he will also be honored by the Living Legends of Aviation.
Aldrin and his partner tied the knot in a small ceremony in Los Angeles, away from all the paparazzi. “We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he announced on his Facebook and Twitter accounts.
The post on Facebook has gathered, until now, 45,000 reactions and more than 2,500 shares, while the one on Twitter gathered 41,000 reactions and over 3,000 shares.
Buzz Aldrin was born on January 20, 1930, and is as famous as he can get, having made not one but three spacewalks during the 1966 Gemini 12 mission. He was also the second person to ever land on the Moon on July 21, 1969, nineteen minutes after Neil Armstrong set foot during the Apollo 11 mission.
Of the three astronauts that were aboard the Apollo 11 mission, he is the only one that is still alive today. He has gotten the nickname Dr. Rendezvous after he published his doctoral thesis called Line-of-Sight Guidance Techniques for Manned Orbital Rendezvous.
He retired from being an astronaut in 1971 and returned to the Air Force on July 1, 1971, from which he later retired in 1972. He spent 289 hours and 53 minutes in space, of which almost eight hours were spent outside a vehicle. He is also the inventor of Aldrin Mars Cycler, a cycling spacecraft that will remain in orbit periodically between Earth and Mars.
Buzz has been married three times before and has three children from a previous marriage with Joan Archer.
His wife is a Romanian woman called Anca Faur born in Deva, Romania. They do seem to be so happy from all the pictures posted online. Anca is also not in her first marriage. She divorced in 2012 from Eliodor Ghenciu, also a chemist with many invention patents.
Anca graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry in Timisoara, Romania in 1983. Later, in 1996 she got a doctorate in chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh.
She started working at Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC in April 2019 as a Vice President and is currently the Executive VP at the company managed by Buzz Aldrin.
They have been together for a few years and are posting quite often on their social media accounts. We wish them a happy marriage and hope they will be loving each other to the moon and back.
