MoonLander Truck Bed Camper Is Among the Lightest on the Market, Also Serves as a Topper

Lightweight but solidly built to last you a lifetime, Radica Products’ MoonLander is described by the manufacturer as a versatile truck bed shell that can serve both as a camper and a topper, depending on your needs.
Denver-based Radica Products was born out of the founder’s need for a camping solution that didn’t exist on the market at that time: a hard shell truck bed that’s lightweight, can stay on the truck, maximizes space, is less complicated than a pop-up camper but offers more advantages than a simple truck topper. Thus the MoonLander was created.
Designed and manufactured in Colorado, the MoonLander features an aerodynamic, hybrid shell design that is extended on both sides, without sticking out further than your side mirrors. The MoonLander comes with a bed loft that goes across the width of your truck and its widened body design gives you enough space to fit even a queen-size bed inside, depending on the bed size of your truck. Those lofted bed frame panels are easily removable and the best part is that you get to keep your entire truck bed free so that you can store all your gear underneath.
As specified by Radica, the shell of the MoonLander weighs 205 lb (93 kg) on a 6 ft (1.8 m) Tacoma, but that’s without the bed frame or windows. Speaking about the windows, the truck camper is highly customizable, allowing you to choose between different options such as a clear front or back window on the cab side or door side, a tilted side-sliding window with a screen, a roof bubble window, or a pothole window.
While the all-aluminum MoonLander claims to be one of the lightest truck bed campers on the market, it is, at the same time, durable and built to last, also using stainless steel hardware and marine-grade sealants, and featuring a reinforced roof that can hold up to three people on top, just in case you want to use it as a deck patio and watch a beautiful sunset. You can also mount a rooftop tent or a cargo box to the top.
Radica Products offers plenty of extras for the MoonLander, such as a 175W solar package you can mount on the roof or to the front slant, a swing out barn door instead of the standard one, a full light bar with reverse light and sequential turning signals, a 10 lb (4.5 kg) propane tank mount, and a Maxxair vent fan. You can also order the MoonLander in different finishes such as clear matte anodized, black anodized, or white painted finish.
As far as pricing goes, the MoonLander starts at $5,400 for mid-size pickup trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, etc., and can go as high as $6,700 for a long bed shell. You can find all the pricing details on the manufacturer’s website.
Designed and manufactured in Colorado, the MoonLander features an aerodynamic, hybrid shell design that is extended on both sides, without sticking out further than your side mirrors. The MoonLander comes with a bed loft that goes across the width of your truck and its widened body design gives you enough space to fit even a queen-size bed inside, depending on the bed size of your truck. Those lofted bed frame panels are easily removable and the best part is that you get to keep your entire truck bed free so that you can store all your gear underneath.
As specified by Radica, the shell of the MoonLander weighs 205 lb (93 kg) on a 6 ft (1.8 m) Tacoma, but that’s without the bed frame or windows. Speaking about the windows, the truck camper is highly customizable, allowing you to choose between different options such as a clear front or back window on the cab side or door side, a tilted side-sliding window with a screen, a roof bubble window, or a pothole window.
While the all-aluminum MoonLander claims to be one of the lightest truck bed campers on the market, it is, at the same time, durable and built to last, also using stainless steel hardware and marine-grade sealants, and featuring a reinforced roof that can hold up to three people on top, just in case you want to use it as a deck patio and watch a beautiful sunset. You can also mount a rooftop tent or a cargo box to the top.
Radica Products offers plenty of extras for the MoonLander, such as a 175W solar package you can mount on the roof or to the front slant, a swing out barn door instead of the standard one, a full light bar with reverse light and sequential turning signals, a 10 lb (4.5 kg) propane tank mount, and a Maxxair vent fan. You can also order the MoonLander in different finishes such as clear matte anodized, black anodized, or white painted finish.
As far as pricing goes, the MoonLander starts at $5,400 for mid-size pickup trucks such as the Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, Ford Ranger, etc., and can go as high as $6,700 for a long bed shell. You can find all the pricing details on the manufacturer’s website.