Mooncool's Folding TK1 E-Trike Is a Pocket-Friendly and Carries Cargo: It's Almost Perfect

There I was, on vacation, when I received a message about an e-bike manufacturer called Mooncool. Since the name didn't do much for me, I decided to click the link, only to find out that this brand sells a different kind of e-bike.
Folks, if you ever end up on Mooncool's website, you'll be greeted by an array of e-bikes, but it's this crew's TK1 that I want to bring to light. Why? First off, it's a trike. Secondly, it's capable of carrying cargo, and third of all, it can fold. Not to mention, it pumps out up to 750 W of power to get you moving as fast as possible.
Now, Mooncool is a crew that's rather young, having been around only since 2021; they're one of those under-the-radar crews born of the recent e-bike wave that rolled over our world. While there isn't a whole lot of info on the brand, I did track down their base of operations to LA, California. All that brings us to the TK1.
For starters, let's explore a bit about the frame and continue on from there. Overall, a mix of aluminum and steel tubes are used to bring the frame to life, and since it's built around a folding frame and three wheels, things get a bit weird; there's a rear differential in there. All that yields a step-through design with plenty of space for cargo at the rear and front, too.
I did mention that this machine is built around fat tires, and with a 3 in cross-section, they should be reducing some of the bumps you take up from the road. Oh, and speaking of bump reduction, a front suspension fork is also in place. Clearly, it's not some major brand, and even Mooncool doesn't mention anything about that; there is nothing about travel either. But I feel it's safe to say that around 30 mm are available.
I also mentioned cargo a bit, and that's one area where the TK1 may just have the upper hand against other e-bikes on the market. With one rack at the front and one at the back, you can load up the TK1 with up to 350 lbs (159 kg), so there's quite a bit of room for groceries and the like.
Overall, Mooncool's website mentions that this e-bike is limited to just 16 mph, but this is a computer-limited number, so you may be able to squeeze out a bit more, depending on your controller and display options. It does have a twist throttle, so, you know, it looks ready to fall under a Class 3 machine.
As for the juice to get things moving a removable battery strapped to the seat post offers 14.5 Ah of power, which, according to the manufacturer, can offer a peak of 60 miles (96.5 km) of range. That's in a test setting, so expect that number to drop in the real world.
Now, I understand that it may be rather difficult to get a feel for the TK1 right from where you're standing, but there seem to be plenty of units flying around since these babies are all sold out on the manufacturer's website; find one nearby and ride it. Option two is to check the review video I posted below. Or, just order one, and as long as you fall under the warranty guidelines, if you don't like it, return it.
Last but not least, let me add a bit about who this bike is for. Personally, even I'd like to rock one of these babies around town, but typically, it's for people who may have some issues keeping balance, folks looking for a carefree and laid-back ride, and riders with lots of groceries on their list. Just something to consider if you have $1,600.
The folding mechanism is in the center of the down tube, and the steering column also folds. The question is whether or not this sort of design really saves us any space in the real world. Frankly, I've encountered fat tire bikes with folding frames before, and they rarely offer an easy-to-use experience. However, it may have its uses for long-term storage.
This is where e-bike magic also steps in. Moving 350 lbs of anything is typically hard work, not to mention if you encounter a hill. So, to give the TK1 its electric kick, Mooncool has chosen to go with a 500 W nominal motor that peaks at 750 W of power. You can see it right in front of the rear axle, rotating that axle with a chain.
Once we throw on some fender, hydraulic brake lines, fluids, discs, and all the wires needed to route energy all over the bikes, we're looking at a beast of a machine with a weight of 115 lbs (52 kg) with everything on it. Quite a lot to be lugging around, so thank god for that removable battery.
