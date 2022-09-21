Montana Explorer Camper Tries to Prove That Spain Deserves a Spot in the Off-Grid Game

Folks, depending on who you ask, Comanche is a crew that’s been around since 1974 or even further back, during the mid-60s. Frankly, none of that even matters; if your RV company has managed to stay alive in this industry for more than five years, I feel it’s safe to say that you’ve locked in your survival. Nonetheless, experience is something that seems to come with age, and the Montana Explorer tent trailer is one mobile dwelling that showcases just what Comanche has come to be known for.
Just so that we’re all on the same page, the Montana is the sort of camper that won’t rip a massive hole in your pocket. Heck, the standard unit is currently selling for lower than €6,700 ($6,700 at current exchange rates), and that alone is reason to pay attention for the next few minutes or so.
I want you to pretend that you just purchased one of these babies and it’s now sitting in your driveway, hitched behind your truck, and waiting for you and your family to drive off. Considering this bugger can weigh between 295 kg (650 lbs) and 350 kg (772 lbs) dry, you won’t even need to use your truck; most SUVs will do, and even your grandma’s Camry.
driving along, one thing you may realize is that this camper isn’t built to handle insane off-road journeys, but the galvanized steel chassis is suitable for up to four people, gear, and an axle rated up to 750 kg (1,653 lbs) should be just fine for light trips into the wild. Funny enough, Comanche can’t seem to make up their mind as to how long of a stay you can endure in a Montana; one part of the manufacturer’s website states it’s “ideal for short-term stays,” while another says, “the ideal companion for weekend getaways, more touring adventures, or long-term vacations.” So, which is it? Frankly, that all depends on how you like to camp.
Nonetheless, a few features you can look forward to include two mattresses, suitable for up to four guests, luggage rack, storage chests, and a spare wheel. That's basically it. The rest of the unit is completed using Ten-Cate waterproof cotton canvas. With this sort of setup, it appears as though short-term trips are the only option, especially this late in the glamping season.
But, it’s not all bad news; like most other camper and RV manufacturers on the planet, Comanche does offer a list of options which you can add to your Montana and help expand its off-grid abilities. Options include an electrical system, annex rooms, awnings, a bike rack, and a few others, so take the time to explore more if this trailer comes off as the thing you need in your life.
Just remember, if you’re looking to use one of these buggers this late in the season, you may need to pay some extra attention to some sort of heating system. Oh, I nearly forgot. Don’t let the fact that this camper is from Spain stop you from hunting one down, plenty of dealerships worldwide have these mobile dwellings in stock. Have a safe and warm adventure.
