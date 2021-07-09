Monstrous R34 Nissan GT-R Gets Widebody Exhaust in Aero Rendering

5 Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Destruction Comes With Zero Effort

By 1999 when Nissan introduced the iconic R34 incarnation of the GT-R , which was the final one to link Godzilla to the Skyline family, the nameplate had already earned its stripes in the aftermarket world. Naturally, tuners have been playing with the JDM delight ever since, despite the model being retired in the summer of 2002. And one might wonder: how do you come up with a fresh approach on the matter after so many efforts? 6 photos



From the taillights down, the rear fascia has been "shaved", which the bumper being left behind. In its place, we find a carbon skeleton and a diffuser, while the exhaust tips now sit considerably higher than they used to—found just below the light cluster, those outlets are now surrounded by the widebody take that also includes the meaty rear overfenders, hence the label we used in the title.



While we're on this topic, digital artist Al Yasid (a.k.a. yasiddesign), seems to have a thing for unconventional exhaust placement lately, as this shown by another widebody exhaust digital concept we featured, which involves a



Looking a bit higher, we'll find a longtail-style spoiler secured via four rods, with this appearing to fit the modern classic lines of the R34 GT-R rather nicely.



Note that the pixel master was diligent enough to include the rear wiper in his work.



Up front, the machine seems to have maintained its factory setup, albeit while sporting standout overfenders. More importantly, the factory wheels were swapped with what appear to be steelies—the deep-dish ones at the back are glorious.



Come to think of it, these steel units seem to be the kind of rolling hardware you'd expect to see on the modernized 1970 Dodge Challenger pictured next to the GT-R, a digital concept we



