Monochromatic Rolls-Royce Cullinan Has California Winter Widebody Dreams on 26s

Sport Utility Vehicles have been around for an exceedingly long time already. First, they were tools of war, then they were workhorses carrying tools, and now they are customization and personalization stars that shine brightly.
To paraphrase the Bob Dylan song I first heard during the passage of time as an agent of change excerpt from Zack Snyder’s film adaptation of the acclaimed Watchmen comic book (Time’s List of the 100 Best Novels since 1923 says so), indeed, the times they are a-changin', and it shows. Especially across the vast expanse of the automotive industry.
Remember, SUVs were not a thing before the little Willys MB and Ford GPW helped the Allies win World War II. Then they were seen as a combination of off-road vehicle features mixed with elements from passenger cars and solely purchased for their utility and practical value. Only later did they turn into objects of fashion and mall crawlers.
Recently, though, they have also become beacons of pleasure for the uber-rich, as the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Aston Martin DBX, Lambo Urus, or upcoming Ferrari Purosangue passions clearly attest. And although sales of these models are not as high as the F-Series pickup trucks, for example, it is always hard and necessary to stand out in any posh crowd if you want to be taken seriously by fellow one percenters.
Naturally, all these ultra-luxury brands do strive to make their super-SUVs as bespoke as possible. Rolls-Royce particularly excels at that desiderate, and there is no need to take our word for granted as the BMW Group subsidiary’s record-breaking deliveries for 2022 are more than enough statements. Even more so when you think about it for a second, as the company also announced the average vehicle build now revolves around the €500 (about $543k at the current exchange rates) mark.
And that is just the OEM figure – then you also must take into account how many aftermarket builds we have seen as of late taking things to the extreme customization and personalization levels. And again, there is no need to trust us in that, as we have plentiful examples. One of the best-known on the West Coast of America is also RDB LA, a Hollywood, California-based venue that deals quite regularly with Ferrari SF90s, Range Rovers, Brabus G800s, or Lamborghinis.
recent 2023 BMW i7 limousine and X7 crossover attempts at custom revolutions are any indication, they will not be able to save the XM from its design fate, but the Purosangue is a whole other styling story in the making.
Anyway, back to one of their recent YouTube vlog episodes – no, not that one with Shalizi’s latest Ferrari SF90 build – there was also a monochromatic, all-white widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan build that will easily attract everyone’s attention. As per Vik, the host, this is an older project car that was fitted with a full 1016 Industries widebody kit and 26-inch black powder-coated custom wheels. Initially, it was wrapped in purple, and it went to SEMA Show looking like this, but now the customer wanted a change of atmosphere that would better fit the Charles Blue interior (even the headliner is matched in light blue, and only the mats are a darker Navy Blue).
As such, the guys had to strip off the entire body kit to get to the wrap and because it was glued “to never come off again” of course the 1016 widebody aero kit broke down and had to be replaced with a new one! Then and only then could the team paint everything in factory white – including the chrome work (save the grille slats) and all body elements that come in factory black plastics. This is probably a ‘regular’ Cullinan with the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 churning out ‘just’ 563 horsepower instead of 591 ponies like the Black Badge. But the emblems and Spirit of Ecstasy are now white, anyway, so it does not matter too much.
Very few contrasting or matching shades of color interrupt the all-white treatment – the Rolls-Royce emblems have black lettering to make them visible, and the humongous 26-inch custom aftermarket wheels were refurbished into a brushed aluminum look. The attention to detail is crazy, as always, and even the ultra-slim tires feature the cool whitewall look to make a statement. By the way, the Rolls can also be slammed to make it even more planted – though not when driving, only when trying to impress onlookers during a static display.
As for other details, there are none – but who needs them when the white Cullinan matches so well with the mild sun of a Californian winter?
