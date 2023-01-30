Moneybagg Yo Seems to Have a New Car, Starts White Collection With a Rolls-Royce Ghost

Up until a year ago, rapper Moneybagg Yo had a car collection that boasted red paint jobs with black accents. But that changed over the last few months, and now his new car seems to be a Rolls-Royce Ghost that comes with a white exterior.
At least, this is what auto shop RR Auto Group Los Angeles claims in one of their most recently posted reels. The shop, which, as the name indicates, is based in Los Angeles, California, added a look at a white Rolls-Royce Ghost with black accents, adding the rapper's name both as a tag and a hashtag. In the automotive social media, that usually indicates ownership, as far as other dealerships indicate, like Champion Motoring and Platinum Motorsport.
And RR Auto Group Los Angeles has had its fair share of high-profile customers. Like Offset, for example, who previously appointed founder Greg Foreignauto as his "car guy." So, having Moneybagg Yo commission a Rolls-Royce would not be raising any eyebrows.
Moneybagg Yo recently splashed on a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which comes with a black exterior and a matching cabin. But the Ghost recently posted is its antithesis, with a white exterior and subtle black accents. It also packs red upholstery on board. According to the shop, the model is a 2021 Ghost that doesn't come with the OEM wheels, but black, Y-shaped aftermarket ones with matching brake calipers. It also features the famous Starlight Headliner and rear displays for the passengers in the back seat.
Since Moneybagg Yo already owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Phantom, he is familiar with the exclusivity, luxury, and power of the brand's models. The Ghost shares the same 6.75-liter V12 as the Cullinan and Phantom, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, with a bit less torque than the Phantom. The power unit sends the resources to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Part of the model's second generation, introduced in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Ghost is more intended as a driver's car than the Cullinan or Phantom. It can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in about 4.8 seconds. While it's far from a sports car, the luxury sedan can also speed all the way to 155 mph (249 kph).
Up until last year, the rapper used to go for red-painted vehicles, as the majority of his over $1 million collection shared the same exterior color scheme. But he slowly switched it up to either black ones or purple ones. And now, this Ghost is white. But it does sport the red interior also found in his Phantom.
So far, Moneybagg Yo hasn’t shared a look at the vehicle, but he might in the future. As you might expect, we’ll keep you posted if he does.
