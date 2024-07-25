Monday's Piezo E-Bike Blurs the Lines Between Bicycle and Motorcycle With Speed and Looks

The e-bike industry has literally reached a stage where the only thing that makes a vehicle an e-bike is the presence of pedals; I swear, it's some sort of loophole in legislation. I say this because here we are, starting at the Piezo, a machine with the ability to hit 40 mph.
Ladies and gents, the Piezo is not a motorcycle but rather an e-bike with more power than is actually road-legal in most countries around the world. Nonetheless, I couldn't resist bringing this speed demon to light, and this story begins with the minds and hands behind the magic, a crew dubbed Monday Motorbikes.
While most of us have never heard of Monday, do note that they've been on the American market since 2015, designing and assembling the beauties before us in good old Austin, Texas. Yes, it's an all-American brand, and that explains the need for speed, not to mention the visual design.
What also helps the visual side of the Piezo is the wheel placement and stance. Overall, riders are sitting rather back on the saddle, pushed away by the gas tank, and with that front wheel extended out in front, the visual side of things is complete. Well, almost; be sure to consider the tire cross-section and overall wheel construction as a strong point for the Piezo. Those wheels are 18 inches, so enjoy the ride. Be sure to take note of those beefy "motorcycle-grade" disc brakes, a feature that you don't see on a whole lot of e-bikes, but then again, this one's more electric moped than anything else.
All that's built upon an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and fitted with a full suspension. After all, comfort is a strong selling point these days, but a suspension is also important for the health of your components. At the front, an inverted fork brings 150 mm of travel to our rides, and the swing arm is controlled by an adjustable mono-shock with an external reservoir.
Now, that's one hungry motor, so to ensure the fun doesn't end 15 to 20 minutes after you've hopped on, Monday straps an absolutely massive 33 Ah or 40 Ah battery to the Piezo, cranking out 72 V of power. What does this mean in terms of range? Well, according to the manufacturer's website, either 70 miles (113 km) or 80 miles (129 km) of peak range is offered. Oh, and once drained, in up to four hours, you'll be back at it again.
Those are some pretty impressive stats, if you ask me, and sure to grab the attention of the local authorities if you're flying around some sidewalk with the Piezo. Luckily for interested buyers, the Piezo is equipped with features like tail lights, brake lights, and even turn signals, not to mention a DOT-rated headlight, so yes, you are basically buying a motorcycle.
In all, with a few other components, brake lines, and wires, we're looking at a machine that weighs 150 lbs (68 kg) and can support a max load of 375 lbs (170 kg), so be sure to work within those numbers for your safety and that of your components.
All that's left to do is find a Piezo at your neighborhood e-bike or motorcycle dealership, take one out for a spin, and go from there. But remember what you're riding and dress accordingly. You have no idea how much skin you can leave on asphalt at 40 mph; I know precisely how much. Safety first, people!
Now, I cover e-bikes on a daily basis, and it's not often that we encounter this much speed, power, and looks for this sort of price. So, I'm going to try and take one of these babies out for a spin myself, simply to see how much it bridges the gap between bicycle and motorcycle. Until then, ride safe out there.
While most of us have never heard of Monday, do note that they've been on the American market since 2015, designing and assembling the beauties before us in good old Austin, Texas. Yes, it's an all-American brand, and that explains the need for speed, not to mention the visual design.
Now, kicking things off for the Piezo, let's explore the visual side of things, and as we can clearly see, motorcycle culture is heavy here. We're looking at a very trendy scrambler-like e-bike with a frame that looks like it has exhaust pipes coming out of an engine; the motor is at the rear, so it's just an optical illusion. That rather gas tank-like battery bay also adds to the motorcycle look; frankly, it looks decently good. Not every manufacturer can get this so-called Frankenstein to look right.
What also helps the visual side of the Piezo is the wheel placement and stance. Overall, riders are sitting rather back on the saddle, pushed away by the gas tank, and with that front wheel extended out in front, the visual side of things is complete. Well, almost; be sure to consider the tire cross-section and overall wheel construction as a strong point for the Piezo. Those wheels are 18 inches, so enjoy the ride. Be sure to take note of those beefy "motorcycle-grade" disc brakes, a feature that you don't see on a whole lot of e-bikes, but then again, this one's more electric moped than anything else.
All that's built upon an aircraft-grade aluminum frame and fitted with a full suspension. After all, comfort is a strong selling point these days, but a suspension is also important for the health of your components. At the front, an inverted fork brings 150 mm of travel to our rides, and the swing arm is controlled by an adjustable mono-shock with an external reservoir.
But the Piezo's most important aspects are the motor and battery bank. Starting with the motor, I want to direct your attention to the rear wheel. Here, we find a 2,000 W powerhouse suitable for pushing you around town at speeds upwards of 40 mph (64 kph), either through pedal assist or full-twist throttle.
Now, that's one hungry motor, so to ensure the fun doesn't end 15 to 20 minutes after you've hopped on, Monday straps an absolutely massive 33 Ah or 40 Ah battery to the Piezo, cranking out 72 V of power. What does this mean in terms of range? Well, according to the manufacturer's website, either 70 miles (113 km) or 80 miles (129 km) of peak range is offered. Oh, and once drained, in up to four hours, you'll be back at it again.
Those are some pretty impressive stats, if you ask me, and sure to grab the attention of the local authorities if you're flying around some sidewalk with the Piezo. Luckily for interested buyers, the Piezo is equipped with features like tail lights, brake lights, and even turn signals, not to mention a DOT-rated headlight, so yes, you are basically buying a motorcycle.
As for actually buying a Piezo, this is where most people may stray away from it. The 33 Ah version starts off at no less than $4,600 (€4,200 at current exchange rates), and if you want more range, you'll be dropping $5,400 (€5,000) on one. But you can see where your money is going: capability and style.
In all, with a few other components, brake lines, and wires, we're looking at a machine that weighs 150 lbs (68 kg) and can support a max load of 375 lbs (170 kg), so be sure to work within those numbers for your safety and that of your components.
All that's left to do is find a Piezo at your neighborhood e-bike or motorcycle dealership, take one out for a spin, and go from there. But remember what you're riding and dress accordingly. You have no idea how much skin you can leave on asphalt at 40 mph; I know precisely how much. Safety first, people!
Now, I cover e-bikes on a daily basis, and it's not often that we encounter this much speed, power, and looks for this sort of price. So, I'm going to try and take one of these babies out for a spin myself, simply to see how much it bridges the gap between bicycle and motorcycle. Until then, ride safe out there.