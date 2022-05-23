Monaco Club Owner’s Dazzling $250M Mammoth Superyacht Quietly Sailed Away to Safety

Roman Abramovich and his countless luxury assets, including two superyachts, made headlines constantly, ever since the international sanctions against Russian oligarchs were announced. Another billionaire owner of a European football club is much more discrete – while he’s still at risk of being added to the sanctions list by the U.S., Dmitry Rybolovlev quietly took his bespoke vessel, one of the most beautiful superyachts ever built, to a safe haven.

6 photos