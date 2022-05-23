Monaco Club Owner’s Dazzling $250M Mammoth Superyacht Quietly Sailed Away to Safety

Roman Abramovich and his countless luxury assets, including two superyachts, made headlines constantly, ever since the international sanctions against Russian oligarchs were announced. Another billionaire owner of a European football club is much more discrete – while he’s still at risk of being added to the sanctions list by the U.S., Dmitry Rybolovlev quietly took his bespoke vessel, one of the most beautiful superyachts ever built, to a safe haven.
Rybolovlev has been the president and majority shareholder of Monaco’s famous club for a decade. He also owns numerous luxury properties in various parts of the world, and he bought the entire Greek island of Skorpios. That’s also the name of his racing superyacht that competes in the most prestigious races. But the crown jewel is simply called Anna – a magnificent superyacht that was built just a few years ago.
The mammoth 360-footer (110 meters) was the largest superyacht ever built by the prestigious Feadship at the time, in 2018. Designed by Michael Leach and Brian J. McCarthy, this jaw-dropping beauty immediately turned heads with its unique appearance.
An oyster-white hull is completed by a superstructure boasting hand-sculpted balconies and elements with organic shapes. The unusual funnel and architectural mast highlight the imposing silhouette, together with metallic accents and huge glass insertions.
Unlike other billionaire-owned superyachts, Anna has always been very secretive. With an estimated worth of $250 million, this massive floating palace flaunts nine luxury suites that can accommodate almost 20 guests, with a huge crew of 36 catering to them. In addition to a swimming pool, spa area, and a beauty salon, it also comes with a landing pad for a tilt-rotor aircraft.
Impressive not just when it comes to its looks, but also in terms of performance, Anna is said to feature the brand’s first bespoke diesel-electric propulsion system that can hit up to 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph).
France 24 reported that while the French League confirmed that no action would be taken against AS Monaco, the club’s billionaire president was one of the names on the famous Putin Accountability bill in the U.S. Even if he ends up not being sanctioned, Rybolovlev’s superyacht could encounter the same antipathy as Ragnar, which was infamously stuck in Norway for months.
To be on the safe side, Anna discretely made its way to Turkey, a country that has publicly criticized the sanctions against Russia. Vessel tracking platforms indicate that it’s set to arrive in Marmaris today, joining many other luxury pleasure crafts owned by sanctioned oligarchs, including Abramovich’s infamous Solaris.
The mammoth 360-footer (110 meters) was the largest superyacht ever built by the prestigious Feadship at the time, in 2018. Designed by Michael Leach and Brian J. McCarthy, this jaw-dropping beauty immediately turned heads with its unique appearance.
An oyster-white hull is completed by a superstructure boasting hand-sculpted balconies and elements with organic shapes. The unusual funnel and architectural mast highlight the imposing silhouette, together with metallic accents and huge glass insertions.
Unlike other billionaire-owned superyachts, Anna has always been very secretive. With an estimated worth of $250 million, this massive floating palace flaunts nine luxury suites that can accommodate almost 20 guests, with a huge crew of 36 catering to them. In addition to a swimming pool, spa area, and a beauty salon, it also comes with a landing pad for a tilt-rotor aircraft.
Impressive not just when it comes to its looks, but also in terms of performance, Anna is said to feature the brand’s first bespoke diesel-electric propulsion system that can hit up to 18 knots (20.7 mph/33.3 kph).
France 24 reported that while the French League confirmed that no action would be taken against AS Monaco, the club’s billionaire president was one of the names on the famous Putin Accountability bill in the U.S. Even if he ends up not being sanctioned, Rybolovlev’s superyacht could encounter the same antipathy as Ragnar, which was infamously stuck in Norway for months.
To be on the safe side, Anna discretely made its way to Turkey, a country that has publicly criticized the sanctions against Russia. Vessel tracking platforms indicate that it’s set to arrive in Marmaris today, joining many other luxury pleasure crafts owned by sanctioned oligarchs, including Abramovich’s infamous Solaris.