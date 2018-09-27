Mona Lisa Loves the 2019 BMW 3 Series, Apparently

autoevolution
 

27 Sep 2018, 19:44 UTC
As far as PR stunts go, BMW has done it again. For this teaser of the all-new 3 Series, the Germans took inspiration from classical art to raise the hype surrounding the compact executive sedan.
Calling the Mona Lisa a “BMW 3 Series enthusiast” is extremely cheeky. Asking a rhetorical question after that is even cheekier, but nothing compares to the caption of the video. More to the point, the former art muse “just had a hell of a ride” in the G20.

What sort of ride and on which seat, only BMW has the answer to these curiosities. Based on the state of her hair, it appears Mona Lisa either likes to get her head out the sunroof or the passenger window. At motorway speeds, of course! The final clue regarding this teaser comes courtesy of the #NowWeAreTalking hashtag.

Right after the middle of the clip, the teaser transitions to the following script: “BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.” That’s the German automaker’s AI-based assistant, which is much obliged to respond to "Hey BMW!"

Functionalities include user-defined heating and infotainment settings, navigation, and answers to the sort of questions that would make Amazon’s Alexa blush with admiration. The assistant will roll out in March 2019 in 23 languages, and as you would expect from AI-based technology, the assistant is tied to the cloud instead of the vehicle.

All models with iDrive 7.0 offer the assistant as part of the Live Cockpit Professional package, but BMW hasn’t announced the pricing for this system at this point. On that note, the Intelligent Personal Assistant will be improved on a regular basis from the cloud, adding more functionalities with every over-the-air update.

Now based on the CLuster ARchitecture, the 3 Series will be revealed at the beginning of October at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The range-topping model comes in the form of the M340i M Performance, which uses the B58 inline-six engine. The M3 will level up to the S58, which is capable of more than 500 horsepower with the Competition package.

