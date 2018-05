The biggest of profits, however, come from the aftermarket. Take the Heritage 6 wheel as a prime example, featuring a six-spoke design that’s rooted in the company’s first generation of alloy wheels . These bad boys were developed with road cars in mind, boasting dual-way flow technology for strength and lightness.Designed to accommodate modern braking systems, the MOMO Heritage 6 has “similar strength and impact ratings to forged wheels” and weighs 15 percent less compared to an alloy wheel with the same dimensions. Offered in 17- and 18-inch diameters with widths ranging from 8 to 12 inches, the Heritage 6 can be offered in custom offsets and bolt patterns. Configurations range between 5x100 and 5x130.As for finishes, there are nine available at launch. In no particular order, these are matte black, gunmetal gloss, gloss black, gloss white, matte bronze, heavy metallic silver, gunmetal matte, MOMO red, and race gold matte. The more demanding customer can powder-coat the Heritage 6 to his (or her) wishes.“Whether it's revolutionizing the steering wheel or alloy wheel markets, MOMO has always been at the forefront of the changing motorsports and aftermarket industries,” declared Vince Wong, vice-president of Lifestyle Performance Group.Announced at SEMA 2017 in November, the Heritage 6 is so hot off the press that MOMO didn’t release the pricing for this retro-modern wheel design. Don’t expect the Heritage 6 to be cheap, though that isn’t a problem considering the level of quality inherent to each and every MOMO product.