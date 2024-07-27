Moeve's Avian Is a Weldless Titanium E-Bike Held Together by Knowledge and a Dash of Glue

As technology advances, we begin to see wilder and wilder machines. Such is the case with Moeve Bikes' newly unveiled Avian, a titanium two-wheeler that's been brought to life using woodworking methods and straight-up glue.
That's right, ladies and gents. The Avian, as it's been dubbed, is an e-bike crafted using nothing more than titanium and adhesives, giving birth to an e-bike that should technically outlive its owners. Let's dive deeper into what Moeve Bikes has achieved here.
First and foremost, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery and absorb all that you see. That way, you'll have a clear idea of what's going on here. Be sure to note the smoothened and weldless look and all the separate tubes that make up the Avian, and then try and figure out how it all fits together.
Well, what we're seeing is nothing new except that it's now achieved with titanium and rocking the latest electronic drivetrain components the market has to offer. What I'm talking about is the way all those separate tubes and components fit together.
The main difference with the Avian is that it's built out of titanium, and to secure this metal without any welds, Moeve has designed the Avian's tube ends with grooves or "adhesive chambers" that line up with one another. Once everything is ready, a "glue" with unknown properties is injected into those chambers and left to settle; your Avian is complete!
As a result, we're looking at a two-wheeler with some rather amazing stats and looks. For example, a completed Avian frame, without any secondary components, weighs just 1,480 grams. Best of all, it can handle up to 140 kg (308 lbs) of total load. Then there's the visual side of things—smoother than a baby's bottom—and that's definitely a strong selling point for this beauty.
Also accompanying the entire building process are countless bits and pieces that have been 3D-printed. For example, that odd BB has been 3D printed, and so has. The head tube with its two off-shoots. The dropouts are 3D printed, and a few other touches here and there. But everything is titanium, including the derailleur hanger.
Neatly enough, you won't see a battery on this bugger, and the reason is that it's integrated into the downtube. A 250 Wh battery is said to offer a peak range of up to 90 km (56 mi) while riding in the first of three assist levels. What I liked most was that the battery was easily serviceable as Moeve integrated an access port into the Avian's head tube. Oh, and if 56 miles isn't enough for you, grab a range extender and that's that; it brings another 171 Wh of juice to the game.
One aspect of Avian's design that I enjoyed was the tire size. Overall, up to 700x40c rubbers can be thrown onto this frame, meaning that bikepacking and gravel riding are a very real possibility. It's also one of the reasons why Moeve also offers two versions of the Avian: the standard Pure Line, naked as the day it's born, and the Tour Line, a version equipped with fenders and panniers. Yes, the stiff carbon fork can also handle cargo racks.
SRAM brings an Apex crankset, and 12-speed Force cassette with 10-42T and GX Eagle derailleur, Mavic the wheelset, a pair of Allroads, and Schwalbe supplies the tires (dependent on which Avian configuration you choose). FSA handles the seat tube and stem, and SRAM the brakes.
Ultimately, the question is whether or not this two-wheeler is worth the bucks. Well, for that, I highly recommend taking a test ride first. The problem is that the Avian is a limited production run, limited to just 283 more available frames (according to the manufacturer's website), so the chances that you'll find one nearby are slim if not none. You will need to travel to Germany for this one.
As for myself, I'm traveling around Europe at this time, so I'll be taking a detour to Moeve's headquarters in Muhlhausen, Germany so that I can run my fingers over that smooth backside. Honestly, it had to be Germany that whips out such a luscious machine; they've been hitting the e-bike R&D sauce really hard in recent years; looks like something to add to Santa's 2024 list.
Suppose you remember the Vanpowers City Vanture, an e-bike we also tested. In that case, you have an idea of how the Avian is completed. It calls upon a method and technique developed in woodworking: mortise and tenon. Long story short, tubes are designed to fit into one another and then tightened to secure them in place, yielding a weldless frame.
Once that frame is set and ready for the rest of the gear, Moeve comes in with electronics from none other than Mahle. The X20 setup is chosen for this lightweight machine, bringing a 250 W motor to the game - it peaks at 600 W - that can spit out a peak of 55 Nm (40.5 lb-ft of torque directly from the rear wheel; it's a hub-mounted system. the top speed is limited to Europe's 25 kph (15.5 mph).
Now, this is a serious machine, and one that must somehow justify its price tag: the Avian starts off at a tad under €7,500 ($8,150 at current exchange rates). So, to make sure you look twice at this luscious exploration of human ingenuity, you'll see some of the industry's biggest names. SRAM is there, Schwalbe, FSA and Mavic too.
