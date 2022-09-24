Moe Shalizi's Ferrari 488 Pista Spider Gets Very Loud With New Exhaust System

A few months ago, Moe Shalizi was the lucky winner of a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider auction and he’s been changing it ever since. The supercar’s latest upgrade was a new exhaust, which makes it very, very loud.
Moe Shalizi, the founder of The Shalizi Group and the manager of DJ Marshmello (Christopher Comstock), is also a very big gearhead, with an ever-growing collection. In July of this year, Shalizi won an auction for a low-mileage Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. It came with 600 miles (966 km) on the clock and a price tag of $707,500.
He immediately took it to his car shop of choice, RDB LA. Initially, the 2020 supercar came with chromed 20 and 21-inch ANRKY wheels, as well as a Novitec Rosso coilover suspension setup. One of the first changes were the wheels, replacing them with dark Velo aftermarket wheels.
Since the good folks at RDB LA have been covering the changes to this car in several episodes, they have hinted that they will be getting the mid-engine sports car a new Ryft exhaust system and they did. In their latest video posted on the official YouTube channel, we get to hear the supercar roar to life with its new exhaust, while still keeping the stock exhaust tips.
Vik from RDB LA was also impressed with the result, saying that it has the "perfect amount of deep tone and loudness, it's not too loud, but it still sounds like Ferrari."
In a past episode, they also hinted they would be adding a pair of orange brake calipers to match the stripes and the interior. So far, they haven't, which means there are more changes to come to this 488 Spider.
But, while he’s waiting for all the upgrades on his 488 Pista Spider to be done, Shalizi revealed a few days ago he "finally added one of the rarest" BMW M3 E30 to his collection. The car comes with a "Diamondschwarz metallic over cardinal red interior," as shared on his Instagram account.
And if you thought that was all, on September 23, he introduced yet another one: a white McLaren 720S Spider, saying that "she's here." Of course, his plans are to take this one to RDB LA, too, but we have no information on what he wants to do to it. Yet.
