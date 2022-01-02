Modular Electric Pods Connect to Each Other to Create a Smart Mobility Solution

The automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation, shifting toward autonomous vehicles designed with the passenger experience in mind. Called the Arrival Chemie, this modular EV concept comes in three variants built to connect to each other in order to provide a variety of options that would suit the occupants' needs.
The concept comes from talented Korean designer Bumsoo Kim. He imagined the Arrival Chemie as a solution that will help humans connect with each other more in the future, acting as a smart mobility solution as well.
There are three different forms of the Arrival car: Chemie A, Chemie B, and Chemie C. The first vehicle has a triangular shape, and it's the smallest one out of the fleet. But that doesn't mean it doesn't pack some incredible features. The Chemie A can transform its rear into a ladder and lift its windshield to extend the rooftop. This allows passengers to use the roof as an extra space when needed.
The B form is larger, having more room inside that can be used as a relaxation area. Just like its smaller sibling, this EV can too lift up its windshield to provide more space. Then there's the Chemie C, which stands out the most since it sports a futuristic look. It's roughly the same size as the Chemie B, and it doesn't have a windshield. Instead, it has a big sliding door, much like you'd see on conventional vans. Its design makes it ideal for cargo transportation.
Wireless charging is possible onboard specially designed charging stations for these vehicles. They can operate independently or in combination with other pods. When the modules are connected, they form an open area between them, which allows passengers to easily move from one module to another.
The concept doesn't only have a social purpose, but it also helps reduce operational costs and traffic and increase passenger comfort. For now, the Arrival Chemie exists just as a design. However, it's an interesting idea that could possibly come to life in the future.
