Modified Royal Enfield Himalayan Pays Homage to Rothmans’ Porsche 911 SC RS

Additionally, the stainless-steel muffler found on the exhaust was also developed by the Indonesian pros. The only components they had to outsource are dual-purpose Scorpion MT60 tires from Pirelli and a state-of-the-art Ohlins RE907 monoshock. Last but not least, the groovy livery draws heavy inspiration from a Group B rally car, namely the Porsche 911 SC RS driven by the Rothmans Rally Team back in 1984. The Indonesian aftermarket doctors over at Jakarta’s Thrive Motorcycle are the real MVPs when it comes down to customizing the living hell out of your ride. Take, for instance, their ominously gorgeous “ Portia ” - a modified 1980 Honda CB650 we’ve featured a few months back. Besides looking downright bonkers, the beast also carries an assortment of mechanical upgrades to achieve optimal performance.Today, we’ll pay the Thrive crew another visit to admire a stunning piece of motorcycle artwork that revolves around a 2019 Royal Enfield Himalayan. The donor for this venture comes equipped with an air-cooledsingle-cylinder powerplant, which packs a displacement of 411cc.At about 6,500 spins per minute, the mill is capable of producing up to 24.5 hp, while a torque output of 23.6 pound-feet (32 Nm) will be supplied at 4,500 rpm. This oomph is fed to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel through a chain final drive. When the Enfield rolled into their workshop, the craftsmen wasted no time removing its stock bodywork in favor of a complete fiberglass outfit they’ve manufactured in-house.Up front, we spot a pair of snazzy side panels stretching from the windshield all the way back to the fuel tank. The rear end is adorned with a one-piece item that merges the tail, seat pan and side covers into a single unit. 3D-printed headlight mounts support a premium pair of auxiliary modules, while accessories like LED turn signals, bolt-on foot pegs and the fresh handlebars have all been obtained from Thrive ’s very own catalog.Additionally, the stainless-steel muffler found on the exhaust was also developed by the Indonesian pros. The only components they had to outsource are dual-purpose Scorpion MT60 tires from Pirelli and a state-of-the-art Ohlins RE907 monoshock. Last but not least, the groovy livery draws heavy inspiration from a Group B rally car, namely the Porsche 911 SC RS driven by the Rothmans Rally Team back in 1984.