Modified Nissan Leaf Nismo RC, a City EV with Insane GT-R Power

So, what comes to your mind when you think about the Nissan Leaf? Practical, efficient family car, and anything else that’d make a motorsport fan fall fast asleep. Let’s face it, there’s nothing racy about a “Leaf.” But let’s not forget that the Nissan Leaf comes from the same family as the Nissan GT-R, a.k.a the Godzilla, a.k.a the Supercar Slayer. Well, as it turns out, a modified version of the Nissan Leaf exists, and that’s not all, it comes with the brutal power of a GT-R.

6 photos